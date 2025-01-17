Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six stab wounds. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the actor, who was later declared out of danger and is now recovering in the ICU.

On Friday, January 16, the Mumbai Police brought a man to the Bandra Police station for questioning in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Police were seen escorting the individual into the station.

Senior police officials from both the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch arrived at Khan’s residence in Bandra to investigate the incident, which occurred on the night of January 16, 2025. It remains unclear if the key suspect has been detained, but authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made thus far.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday, when an intruder allegedly entered Khan’s apartment with the intent to rob him. The actor, who resides on the 12th floor of the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building, was reportedly stabbed multiple times during the incident.

At the time, Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, their two young children, Jeh and Taimur, and five house staff members were present at home.

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified?

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six stab wounds. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the actor, who was later declared out of danger and is now recovering in the ICU.

Following the attack, CCTV footage surfaced showing the suspect, dressed in a brown collared t-shirt and a red scarf, moving downstairs at around 2:33 am. The suspect’s face was clearly visible in the footage. Despite, the face reveal, the identity of the attackers is still under wrap. However, it is expected that the details might be out soon. We will keep you posted.

According to doctors, Khan sustained a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in his spine. The surgeons successfully removed the 2.5-inch blade and repaired a leaking spinal fluid after the procedure.

The intruder, armed with a wooden stick and a long blade, reportedly fled after the attack. His face was captured on CCTV as he hurried down the stairs from the sixth floor.

Jeh’s nanny, Philip, who first encountered the attacker, told the police that he demanded ₹1 crore from the family. While the intruder didn’t break into the apartment, it’s believed that he sneaked in earlier in the night with the intention of committing a robbery.