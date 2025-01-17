Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six stab wounds. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the actor, who was later declared out of danger and is now recovering in the ICU.

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

On Friday, January 16, the Mumbai Police brought a man to the Bandra Police station for questioning in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Police were seen escorting the individual into the station.

Senior police officials from both the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch arrived at Khan’s residence in Bandra to investigate the incident, which occurred on the night of January 16, 2025. It remains unclear if the key suspect has been detained, but authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made thus far.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday, when an intruder allegedly entered Khan’s apartment with the intent to rob him. The actor, who resides on the 12th floor of the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building, was reportedly stabbed multiple times during the incident.

At the time, Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, their two young children, Jeh and Taimur, and five house staff members were present at home.

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified?

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six stab wounds. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the actor, who was later declared out of danger and is now recovering in the ICU.

Following the attack, CCTV footage surfaced showing the suspect, dressed in a brown collared t-shirt and a red scarf, moving downstairs at around 2:33 am. The suspect’s face was clearly visible in the footage. Despite, the face reveal, the identity of the attackers is still under wrap. However, it is expected that the details might be out soon. We will keep you posted.

According to doctors, Khan sustained a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in his spine. The surgeons successfully removed the 2.5-inch blade and repaired a leaking spinal fluid after the procedure.

The intruder, armed with a wooden stick and a long blade, reportedly fled after the attack. His face was captured on CCTV as he hurried down the stairs from the sixth floor.

Jeh’s nanny, Philip, who first encountered the attacker, told the police that he demanded ₹1 crore from the family. While the intruder didn’t break into the apartment, it’s believed that he sneaked in earlier in the night with the intention of committing a robbery.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Out Paps For Invading Family’s Privacy

Filed under

Mumbai saif ali khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Does A Surprise Midnight Inspection At AIIMS Delhi, Father Of A Patient Says ‘Its Been A Month Sitting There’, Watch

Rahul Gandhi Does A Surprise Midnight Inspection At AIIMS Delhi, Father Of A Patient Says...

SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-...

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Trump Inauguration: Why Is The U.S. President Sworn In On January 20th When Elections Happen In November

Trump Inauguration: Why Is The U.S. President Sworn In On January 20th When Elections Happen...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Out Paps For Invading Family’s Privacy

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Out Paps For Invading Family’s

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day After The Tragic Incident?

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day

Donald Trump Picks Mel Gibson, Jon Voight And Sylvester Stallone As Special Ambassadors To Hollywood, Gets Slammed

Donald Trump Picks Mel Gibson, Jon Voight And Sylvester Stallone As Special Ambassadors To Hollywood,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox