PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Washington DC Plane Crash, ‘Our Heartfelt Condolences’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences following a tragic midair collision in Washington, DC, involving a passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences following a tragic midair collision in Washington, DC, involving a passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The accident, which occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, resulted in significant loss of life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the United States, stating, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington, DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States.”

Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States. @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2025

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, claimed over 60 lives, including passengers and military personnel. According to US authorities, an American Eagle regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a Black Hawk helicopter that had three soldiers on board. The aircraft crashed into the icy waters of the Potomac River, leading to an immediate and extensive search-and-rescue operation.

During a press briefing on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump described the accident as a “real tragedy” and confirmed that the recovery operation was underway, as there were no survivors. He also mentioned that foreign nationals, including Russian citizens, were among the victims and that efforts were being made to coordinate with their respective governments for repatriation.

The devastating crash has raised concerns about aviation safety and the circumstances leading to the collision. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read: PM Modi Calls ‘Golden Opportunity For Youth’ Ahead The Union Budget 2025