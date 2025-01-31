PM Modi Calls ‘Golden Opportunity For Youth’ Ahead The Union Budget 2025

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision for India's future, emphasizing the crucial role of the country's youth in shaping a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

“Our nation is young, and today’s 20-25-year-olds will be the driving force behind policy decisions in the future,” PM Modi stated. He urged young Members of Parliament (MPs) to actively participate in shaping the country’s progress, calling the budget session a “golden opportunity” to make a lasting impact.

Highlighting the significance of long-term efforts, he drew a parallel between India’s independence movement and the present economic journey. “The entire effort towards realizing the vision of a developed India, the hard work we are putting in today, will become a huge gift for our younger generation. Those who fought for freedom between 1930-1942 dedicated themselves entirely to the cause, and the generation that followed 25 years later reaped the benefits of their sacrifices.”

PM Modi underscored that this budget session will serve as a platform for all parliamentarians to contribute to India’s development. He encouraged them to engage in constructive discussions and policy-making that would pave the way for a stronger, more prosperous nation.

With India poised for significant growth, the Prime Minister’s remarks set the tone for a crucial budget session, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic progress, innovation, and inclusive development.

