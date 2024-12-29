Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh As A Symbol Of Unity In Final Mann Ki Baat Episode Of 2024

In the final Mann Ki Baat episode of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of unity and brotherhood in the country, urging citizens to eradicate division and hatred.

In the final Mann Ki Baat episode of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of unity and brotherhood in the country, urging citizens to eradicate division and hatred. He lauded the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, set to begin on January 13, 2024, as a celebration of India’s diversity and a testament to the mantra of “Maha Kumbh of unity.”

The Maha Kumbh: A Scene of Unity in Diversity

Modi highlighted the unparalleled vastness and diversity of the Maha Kumbh. “Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, and many Akharas come together in this grand event. There is no discrimination—no one is big or small. Such unity in diversity is unparalleled anywhere else in the world,” he said.

The PM called upon devotees to attend the Kumbh with a resolve to foster unity and eliminate societal divisions. He coined the slogan:
“Mahakumbh Ka Sandesh, Ek Ho Poora Desh”
(“The message of the Maha Kumbh: Let the whole country be united”).

Digital Innovations at Maha Kumbh 2024

For the first time, advanced digital technologies, including AI-powered cameras and chatbots, will enhance the Kumbh experience.

  • AI Chatbot: Available in 11 Indian languages, the chatbot will provide real-time assistance, helping visitors navigate ghats, temples, and akharas, and even locate lost companions.
  • Digital Navigation: Devotees can access directions to key locations, parking spaces, and accommodations on their smartphones.
  • Lost & Found Centre: A digital system will aid in reuniting separated individuals.
  • Interactive Features: Visitors can engage with features like the #EktaKaMahakumbh selfie campaign.

In a broader message, the PM highlighted the importance of unity and integrity to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. He warned against divisive forces based on caste, religion, language, and social divides. “We must recognize the gravity of these threats and work collectively to defeat them,” he stressed.

Commemorating the Constitution’s Legacy

Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution
As India prepares to mark 75 years of the Constitution on January 26, 2025, Modi announced the launch of constitution75.com. This platform connects citizens with the legacy of the Constitution, offering features such as:

  • Reading the Preamble in multiple languages.
  • Uploading videos on constitutional themes.
  • Asking questions about the Constitution.

The PM urged students and youth to actively participate in these celebrations and deepen their understanding of the Constitution.

WAVES Summit: India’s Global Entertainment Hub

Modi introduced the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), set to debut in 2025. Describing it as India’s answer to the Cannes Film Festival, the PM encouraged creators from across the country to showcase their talent. “From Bollywood to regional cinema, animation to gaming, WAVES will highlight India’s creative potential to the world,” he said.

The PM celebrated the success of the Bastar Olympics, which saw participation from over 165,000 players across seven districts. Once a region plagued by Maoist violence, Bastar is now a hub of sports and development. Modi described the event as a platform where “sports and development merge to build a new India.”

India’s Achievements in Healthcare

Citing a WHO report, Modi noted an 80% reduction in malaria cases and deaths in India between 2015 and 2023. He credited awareness campaigns in regions like Assam’s tea gardens and Haryana’s Kurukshetra district for this progress.

Modi highlighted the impact of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has enabled 90% of cancer patients to begin treatment on time. “Earlier, lack of funds deterred many from seeking timely diagnosis and treatment. Ayushman Bharat has significantly eased these financial barriers,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat not only celebrated India’s rich traditions but also underscored the need for unity, technological advancement, and progress in healthcare. As the nation gears up for Maha Kumbh 2024 and other milestones, his message serves as a reminder of the importance of collective action in building a stronger, more united India.

Filed under

mann ki baat Narendra Modi

