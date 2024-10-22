Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian Meet For First Time, Discuss India’s Role In Resolving Middle East Tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday amidst growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian Meet For First Time, Discuss India’s Role In Resolving Middle East Tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday amidst growing tensions between Iran and Israel. The two leaders emphasized the importance of peace in West Asia during their discussion. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia. President Pezeshkian pointed out that India, due to its positive relations with all parties involved, could play a role in reducing the conflict.

Productive discussions held

Their talks focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). PM Modi described the discussions as productive, highlighting the review of bilateral ties and exploration of future partnerships, particularly in strategic sectors.

First meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian

This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian since the Iranian president took office in July, following snap elections after the unfortunate death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri commented that the talks were fruitful, noting that Modi conveyed his concerns over the escalating conflict in West Asia. He urged for civilian protection and stressed the need for dialogue to ease tensions.

Misri further stated that PM Modi expressed serious concern about the worsening situation in West Asia and reiterated India’s stance on the protection of civilians. He emphasized that diplomatic efforts and dialogue are necessary to de-escalate the conflict.

Pezeshkian acknowledges India’s role

Pezeshkian also stressed the need for peace in the region and acknowledged India’s potential to help calm the situation. Modi, in turn, congratulated Pezeshkian on his recent election victory and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Iran, while also welcoming Iran’s inclusion in BRICS.

The two leaders also underscored the significance of the Chabahar Port and the INSTC in boosting regional connectivity and trade, particularly in Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts and trade with Central Asia. Additionally, they discussed the situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of stability and continued humanitarian aid.

PM Modi invites Pezeshkian to visit India

President Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for India’s support in facilitating Iran’s accession to organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. Modi extended an invitation to Pezeshkian to visit India, which he accepted.

This meeting took place in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel preparing to retaliate against Iran following a recent missile attack. India continues to advocate for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve long-term peace and stability in West Asia.

