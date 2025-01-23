PM Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji Bose, Calls for Unity And Vigilance To Build A Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas, by emphasizing the significance of unity and vigilance in achieving a Viksit Bharat (developed India). Speaking at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday, he urged citizens to remain cautious of those who seek to weaken the nation and disrupt its unity.

Drawing Inspiration from Netaji Bose’s Legacy

Paying floral tributes to Netaji, Modi highlighted Bose’s unwavering commitment to India’s independence. He noted that Bose could have chosen a life of comfort after passing the civil services examination but instead chose a path of challenges to fight for the nation’s freedom.

“Netaji Subhas was not bound by the comforts of the comfort zone… Today, we all need to step out of our comfort zones to build a Viksit Bharat,” Modi remarked, urging citizens to prioritize excellence, efficiency, and global competitiveness.

He described Bose as a symbol of pride in India’s heritage, stating, “Netaji Subhas was very proud of India’s heritage and often spoke about India’s rich democratic history, encouraging people to draw inspiration from it.” Modi added that India is shedding its colonial mindset and embracing development with pride in its culture.

Netaji’s Role in Unity and Independence

The Prime Minister lauded the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) formed by Bose, which brought together Indians from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds under the common goal of freedom. “Bose’s foremost goal was an Azad Hind, and he remained steadfast in his resolve to achieve it,” Modi stated.

He further reflected on the unforgettable moment when the Indian flag was hoisted at the Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind government, underscoring its historical importance. Modi also highlighted the government’s steps to honor Bose’s legacy, including the establishment of a museum dedicated to him at the Red Fort in 2019 and the Subhas Chandra Bose Disaster Management Awards.

Modi pointed to various initiatives taken to commemorate Netaji’s contributions, such as declaring January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021, installing a statue of Bose near India Gate, and renaming an island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in his honor. He expressed gratitude to the people and government of Odisha for the grand celebrations held in Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace.

India’s Progress and Vision for Viksit Bharat

Modi emphasized that the last decade has demonstrated how rapid development can improve the lives of citizens while strengthening the nation’s military and global standing. He highlighted achievements such as pulling 25 crore Indians out of poverty and building modern infrastructure across cities and villages.

“The day is not far when India will become the third-largest economic power in the world,” Modi confidently stated, urging everyone to work together towards the shared objective of a developed India, drawing inspiration from Bose’s legacy.

Concluding his speech, Modi noted that the world is watching as India emerges as a leading global power. He stressed the importance of unity among citizens, comparing its significance today for a developed India to its role during the fight for independence. By invoking Netaji’s vision and resilience, Modi called on the nation to continue striving for excellence and progress.