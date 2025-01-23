Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Advertisement
Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has urged the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, on its late founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. The demand was made on Thackeray’s birth anniversary, observed on January 23, 2025.

A Call from Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut voiced the party’s request, emphasizing Thackeray’s contributions to Hindutva and Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape. Raut critiqued past Bharat Ratna recipients, claiming some were undeserving of the honor.

“The award should be reserved for truly deserving individuals. If the government genuinely wants to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, they should announce the Bharat Ratna for him on Republic Day,” Raut stated. He highlighted Thackeray’s advocacy for Hindus and his unwavering support for the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Thackeray began his career as a cartoonist before founding the Shiv Sena in 1966. Initially focused on championing the rights of Marathi speakers, the party evolved to promote Hindutva under his leadership. Thackeray’s fiery oratory and uncompromising stance on issues earned him a devoted following, with supporters revering him as “Hindu Hriday Samrat.”

Thackeray’s political career was marked by controversy and charisma. His influence extended beyond Maharashtra’s politics, shaping national discussions on identity and cultural pride. The Shiv Sena emerged as a dominant political force under his leadership, leaving a lasting imprint on the state’s socio-political fabric.

Renewed Push for Veer Savarkar

Alongside the demand for Thackeray’s Bharat Ratna, Shiv Sena (UBT) reiterated its call for Veer Savarkar to receive the prestigious honor. Sanjay Raut criticized other political parties, accusing them of insincerity in their admiration for Savarkar. “We don’t fear anyone. This is our demand,” Raut asserted, taking aim at perceived “fake” tributes from rival parties.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demands underscore its efforts to consolidate its Hindutva credentials and reinforce its legacy. The party’s insistence on honoring Thackeray and Savarkar comes amidst ongoing political rivalries in Maharashtra and beyond. By invoking these iconic figures, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeks to reaffirm its ideological roots and challenge narratives posed by its political adversaries.

Bharat Ratna: A Symbolic Gesture

The Bharat Ratna represents the highest recognition of service to the nation in arts, literature, science, public service, and sports. Honoring Thackeray with this award would symbolize the government’s acknowledgment of his contributions to Maharashtra and the broader Hindutva movement. The Shiv Sena’s demand serves as a litmus test for the central government’s stance on contentious figures in Indian political history.

As the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray sparks debates over his legacy and recognition, the question remains whether his contributions will be formally honored with the Bharat Ratna. For his supporters, the demand is not just a tribute but a reaffirmation of his enduring impact on Indian politics.

