Monday, October 28, 2024
PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

The event included a tribute to former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, who played an instrumental role in conceptualizing the project. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran recalled that Ratan Tata had initiated the idea for the Airbus-Tata partnership in 2012. (Read more below)

PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

In a milestone for India’s defense manufacturing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India. This facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft and will play a key role in modernizing the Indian Air Force’s fleet while bolstering the “Make in India” initiative.

C-295 Manufacturing Program: A Game-Changer for India’s Defense Sector

Under a ₹21,935-crore contract signed between India’s Ministry of Defence and Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain, a total of 56 C-295 aircraft will be manufactured. Sixteen of these are scheduled to be delivered directly from Spain, with the remaining 40 to be assembled at the new Vadodara facility. The C-295 is a tactical transport aircraft designed for versatile use, including troop transport, paratrooping, and logistics operations, with capabilities for short take-offs and landings on semi-prepared surfaces.

PM Modi emphasized that the Vadodara plant will contribute to India’s defense self-sufficiency, while also creating export opportunities for the domestically manufactured C-295s in the future. “This Tata-Airbus facility will deepen India-Spain relations and further the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision,” PM Modi said.

A Vision Realized: Tribute to Ratan Tata

The event included a tribute to former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, who played an instrumental role in conceptualizing the project. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran recalled that Ratan Tata had initiated the idea for the Airbus-Tata partnership in 2012. Honoring his legacy, Chandrasekaran highlighted Ratan Tata’s vision in shaping India’s aerospace capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment, paying tribute to the late industrialist, saying, “Recently, we lost a great son of India, Ratan Tata ji. If he were here today, he would be proud of what has been accomplished.”

A Boost to India-EU Industrial Collaboration

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez lauded the partnership between Tata and Airbus, describing it as an opportunity for strengthening industrial ties between India and Europe. “This project showcases the best of both India and Spain. Tata’s impact globally is unparalleled, and Airbus’ technical prowess is a perfect complement. Together, they are setting new standards in industrial excellence,” Sanchez said. He also expressed confidence that this initiative would open doors for more European investments in India.

Advanced Technology and Indigenous Development

All 56 aircraft manufactured under this agreement will come equipped with an Electronic Warfare suite, developed in collaboration with Indian Defense Public Sector Units (DPSUs) Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited. The C-295 aircraft is built for robust operations, boasting a flight endurance of 11 hours and flexibility in all weather conditions. The plane is capable of supporting 71 troops, or 50 paratroopers, making it ideal for India’s defense requirements.

The new facility in Vadodara will oversee the end-to-end production process, from manufacturing to assembly, testing, and lifecycle maintenance, creating a complete ecosystem for military aircraft in India.

C-295 Aircraft Indian Air Force aircraft PM Narendra Modi RATAN TATA LEGACY SPANISH PM Pedro Sanchez Tata Airbus Facility Vadodara Tata-Airbus
