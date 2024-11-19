PM Narendra Modi Meets Giorgia Meloni At G20 Summit in Brazil, Highlights ‘India-Italy Friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During the meeting, Modi praised the strong friendship between India and Italy, underscoring the potential for deeper cooperation in several areas.

Discussions on Defence, Security, and Technology

PM Modi emphasized that the discussions with Meloni were centered around enhancing bilateral ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. “Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet,” Modi shared on X.

Meetings with Other World Leaders

In addition to Meloni, PM Modi also engaged with several other global leaders during the summit, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi’s discussions with Starmer focused on relaunching trade talks and strengthening cooperation in areas like security, education, and climate change.

India-Italy Ties: A Shared Commitment to Progress

The bilateral meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger ties in various fields. PM Modi’s remarks reflect his vision of a more collaborative future for India and Italy, with an emphasis on mutual growth and global contribution.

Modi’s Ongoing Global Engagement at G20

PM Modi’s interactions with other G20 leaders, including those from Indonesia, Portugal, the UK, and France, reflect India’s growing diplomatic engagement and commitment to strengthening global partnerships. Each meeting highlighted specific areas of cooperation, from defence and technology to culture and education.

