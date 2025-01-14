Pongal 2025: Tamil Nadu House In Delhi Hosts Grand Celebration Of Culture And Tradition | Watch

The Tamil Nadu House in Delhi is celebrating Pongal 2025 with a vibrant two-day festival, showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government celebrated Pongal at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi today, January 14th, kicking off a two-day festival that will conclude tomorrow, January 15th, 2025. The Tamil Nadu House is beautifully decorated with lights, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion.

Sevaraj, a long-time participant of the Pongal celebrations in Delhi, expressed his joy, saying, “I’m celebrating Pongal in Delhi for the last 10 years. When I celebrated Pongal in my hometown, I was only surrounded by my family members. But here in Delhi, I celebrate with non-family members and people from different backgrounds every year. The one good thing about celebrating Pongal in Delhi is that we are telling and showing people how we celebrate the festival, its rituals, and our traditions. And yes, everyone is watching this event in a very curious way.”

The highlight of today’s event was the ceremonial making of Pongal in ‘mud pots’, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. The festival has brought together people from all walks of life to experience the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu. Preethi Saini, who has been celebrating Pongal at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi for 15 years, shared her thoughts: “It’s been 15 years, I have been celebrating the Pongal festival at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. Thousands of people gather to celebrate this festival, and there are some entertaining programs also organized.”

Various companies affiliated with the Tamil Nadu government are participating in exhibitions, which have free entry. Products on display and for sale include Poompuhar handicrafts, Co-optex cotton and silk fabrics, Aavin dairy products, and items from the Tamil Nadu Herbal Farm and Herbal Medicine Corporation (TAMPCAL).

Sales and exhibition booths of Tamil Nadu Tea Company (TANTEA), INDCOSERVE, Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation Self-Help Groups, and Tamil Food Hall are also drawing visitors. Additional exhibitions include displays from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, AYUSH Siddha Medical Camp, Book Hall, Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TRUC), and Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency, among others.

A key attraction of the festival is the performance of folk artists, organized by the Tamil Nadu Government’s Department of Art and Culture, Iyal Isai Natak Manram, and the Southern Cultural Centre. These talented artists showcased traditional music and dance performances, including Nathaswaram, Thavil, Periya Melam, Tappattam, Poikkal Kudhira, Oillattam, Karakattam, and Kavadi Attam, captivating the audience.

Ranjini, who has been living in Delhi for the past 18 years, said, “I’m living in Delhi for the past 18 years, and mostly I celebrated the Pongal festival here. As I’m taking part in the event organized by the Tamil Nadu government in Delhi, I never miss the celebration I had in my hometown. Here, all Tamilians join together and celebrate in a very grand Pongal celebration.”

Tamil Nadu Government’s Local Government Commissioner Ashish Kumar invited the public to partake in the vibrant Pongal celebrations.

As part of the festivities, a golem competition was held yesterday, January 13th, in preparation for Pongal. Twelve contestants from across Delhi participated in the competition, dressed in colorful traditional attire. The event was judged by Dr. Sanjana Nair, Sathya Ramachandran, Dr. Sangeeta Makwana, Anita Mittal, and Nithi Singh.

The winners of the competition were announced, with R. Sasikala securing first place, Deepa taking second, and Preethi Saini achieving third.

The celebrations will continue tomorrow with more exciting events, reflecting the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to promoting the state’s culture and traditions in the national capital.

ALSO READ: What Is The Significance Of Worshiping The Sun On Pongal