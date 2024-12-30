Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter: A Visionary Statesman Who Fostered Global Peace And Strengthened India-U.S. Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, praising him as a visionary statesman who worked tirelessly for global peace and strengthened India-U.S. relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences following the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. In his tribute, PM Modi praised Carter as a “statesman of great vision” who dedicated his life to working for global peace and harmony. Carter’s tireless efforts to strengthen India-U.S. ties and promote diplomacy leave behind a lasting legacy, Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of the U.S.,” PM Modi shared.

A Legacy of Diplomacy: Jimmy Carter’s Connection with India

Carter, the 39th President of the United States, made history as the third American leader to visit India. During his 1978 visit, a village in Haryana was renamed Carterpuri in his honor, a testament to the deep bond he formed with the Indian people. This gesture not only underscored his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties but also highlighted his personal connection with the country.

Remembering Carter’s Impact on Global Peace

Known for his efforts to promote peace, Carter’s presidency and post-presidency work focused on humanitarian causes and conflict resolution. He was a key advocate for diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of disputes, building a legacy that transcends borders.

The Carter Center, where he dedicated much of his post-presidential life to global humanitarian work, confirmed his peaceful passing surrounded by family. At the time of his death, Carter held the distinction of being the longest-living president in U.S. history.

ALSO READ: Cultural Exchange: Carter’s Embrace Of Indian Traditions