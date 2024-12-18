Priyanka Gandhi Challenges Yogi Adityanath Over Youths Going To Israel For Jobs

Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Yogi Adityanath's remarks about sending Uttar Pradesh's youth to Israel for work, calling it a 'matter of shame.' She highlights the risks faced by these youths in a war zone and questions the government's failure to provide local employment opportunities."

In a strong response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments about sending youth to Israel for work, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the move, calling it a “matter of shame.” Priyanka’s remarks came after Adityanath took a swipe at her, referring to her carrying a ‘Palestine’ bag to Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Sending Youth to War-Torn Israel

During the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Winter Session, Yogi Adityanath praised the state’s initiative of sending over 5,600 youths to Israel for construction work, offering them free food, accommodation, and a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh. He argued that these youths were contributing to the state’s growth by sending remittances back home. He further claimed that the skills of Uttar Pradesh’s youth were being acknowledged globally, especially by Israel.

In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi hit back, asserting that instead of providing meaningful employment opportunities within the state, sending youths to work in a war zone is nothing to be proud of. “Sending our youths to a dangerous war zone instead of offering them proper jobs is a matter of shame, not an achievement,” she said. She expressed concern over the risk to these youths’ lives as they were reportedly forced to take shelter in bunkers and face exploitation by employers.

Adityanath had previously made a veiled reference to Priyanka Gandhi for her support of Palestine, which she displayed by carrying a ‘Palestine’ emblazoned handbag to Parliament. His remark about the ‘Palestine bag’ highlighted the contrast between Congress’ stance on Palestine and his government’s focus on providing work opportunities in Israel for the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi questioned his awareness of the unemployment crisis in the state, adding that the government’s approach failed to understand the real struggles of the youths and their families. “The families of these youths are constantly living in fear, unable to guarantee their safety,” Priyanka said. “They are forced to risk their lives for employment because the government cannot provide jobs at home.”

Congress Protests for Bangladesh’s Minorities

On the same day, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress MPs staged a protest in Parliament, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. Priyanka carried a bag with a message that read, “Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho” (Stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine Row