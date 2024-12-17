Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine Row

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she urged the government to diplomatically engage with Dhaka to ensure the protection of Hindus and Christians facing persecution. Read on for more

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine Row

A day after her “Palestine” handbag stirred controversy in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensified the debate by carrying another symbolic bag, this time addressing the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

New Bag on Minority Rights in Bangladesh

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Parliament with a bag bearing the slogan, “Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians,” highlighting concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she urged the government to diplomatically engage with Dhaka to ensure the protection of Hindus and Christians facing persecution. Priyanka stated:

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. We should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain.”

Fallout from the “Palestine” Handbag Incident

The renewed focus on Priyanka Gandhi’s accessories comes after a political uproar over her previous handbag that featured the word “Palestine” alongside a watermelon, a widely recognized symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The bag triggered sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, who accused her of sidelining domestic issues in favor of international matters.

When questioned about her handbag choice, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the backlash, describing it as patriarchal:

“Who is going to decide what clothes I wear? That’s typical patriarchy. I will wear what I want.”

She added that her views on the Palestine issue were already public through her previous social media statements.

BJP’s Strong Criticism

The BJP took aim at Priyanka Gandhi’s recent actions, framing them as misplaced priorities. Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned her silence on Bangladeshi Hindu issues earlier, stating:

“It is an Indian Parliament. MPs are elected to raise concerns of 140 crore Indians. First, it was Asaduddin Owaisi with ‘Jai Palestine,’ and now Priyanka Gandhi with a Palestine bag.”

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya criticized Priyanka for “communal virtue signalling,” saying, “Sporting a bag in support of Palestine in Parliament is crass communal posturing.” In response, Priyanka hit back at her critics, saying, “Tell them to do something about the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, not say stupid things.”

Historical Context and India’s Stance

Recalling India’s intervention in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka emphasized the importance of standing against injustice. She remarked:

“Our fight in 1971 was for principles, democracy, and against atrocities. Indira ji and our country stood up when no one else did.”

India has consistently maintained strong historical and strategic ties with Bangladesh. However, recent reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh have raised concerns, prompting calls for diplomatic intervention.

On the Palestine issue, India continues to support a two-state solution advocating for a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently reaffirmed this stance in Parliament, noting that India has provided humanitarian aid, including 70 metric tonnes of relief and $5 million to the UNRWA for Palestinian refugees.

Priyanka Gandhi’s symbolic gestures in Parliament have reignited debates over political priorities, international diplomacy, and gender dynamics. While the Congress leader continues to defend her actions, the BJP remains critical, accusing her of diverting focus from domestic concerns.

ALSO READ: Who Backs And Who Opposes The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill In Lok Sabha?

Filed under

Latest India News parliament news priyanka gandhi Priyanka Gandhi BAGS Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To 80,600

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To...

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

Entertainment

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox