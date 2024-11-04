Priyanka Gandhi Charges BJP With ‘Politicizing’ The Wayanad Landslides

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary and candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the tragic landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district, which claimed over 200 lives in July. Speaking at a campaign event in Kenichira, Vadra expressed her concern over the BJP’s handling of the situation, stating, “Even a disaster that caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you must think about your country, your own needs, and the kind of politics you want in our nation.”

Call for Aid Distribution

Vadra also criticized the central government for its inadequate distribution of aid to families affected by the landslides, pledging to amplify their voices if elected. “If you give me the chance to represent you in Parliament, I will show you that I can work harder than anyone else for you. I will voice your issues everywhere. I will fight for you and put pressure on both the state and central governments. You will have a tough fighter by your side who does not back down when your needs are at stake,” she promised.

Allegations of Distracting Politics

During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further alleged that the BJP resorts to “hatred, anger, divisiveness and destruction” to divert public attention from pressing issues such as rising prices and unemployment. She emphasized that the BJP’s political strategy focuses on maintaining power at any cost rather than addressing the real problems facing the citizens. “Politics is not focused on resolving these issues. The BJP’s politics is solely aimed at distracting you from your problems,” she stated.

Ongoing Campaign in Kerala

Vadra is currently in Kerala until November 7 as part of her second phase of campaigning for the by-elections. The Wayanad seat became vacant when Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from both Wayanad and Raebareli, chose to relinquish the Wayanad position. As the Congress leader continues her campaign, she aims to connect with voters and address their concerns regarding governance and aid distribution in the aftermath of the natural disaster.