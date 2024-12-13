Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Govt For Favoring Adani In Her Lok Sabha Debut

In her debut speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and prioritizing the interests of a select few over the 142 crore citizens of India.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Govt For Favoring Adani In Her Lok Sabha Debut

In her debut speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and prioritizing the interests of a select few over the 142 crore citizens of India. Without naming industrialist Gautam Adani, Gandhi alluded to his close ties with the ruling party, alleging that the government was serving the billionaire’s interests at the expense of the nation.

“The country is watching as 142 crore Indians are being ignored to shield one person. All businesses, money, and resources are being handed to one individual. From ports to airports to mines, public-sector companies are being given to one man alone,” she asserted.

Constitution as ‘Suraksha Kavach’

Gandhi described the Indian Constitution as a “suraksha kavach” (safety armor), emphasizing its role in protecting justice, unity, and the right to express. She accused the government of systematically undermining these values over the past decade. “In 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this ‘kavach’,” she remarked, highlighting the erosion of social justice principles, particularly through privatization and changes in government recruitment policies like lateral entry.

Alleged Threats to the Constitution

Gandhi further alleged that the BJP would have attempted to amend the Constitution had they won with a stronger mandate in the 2024 elections. “Had these not been the results of the Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realized that the discussions about changing the Constitution won’t work in this country,” she said.

Her speech resonated with opposition members, who applauded her strong stance, particularly regarding the government’s policies on caste-based census. Gandhi reiterated the demand for a nationwide caste-based census, mocking the BJP’s prior dismissive stance on the issue. “When the entire opposition called for a caste-based census, they talked about cattle and ‘mangalsutra’ getting stolen,” she quipped, referencing the BJP’s controversial campaign narrative during the elections. She added, “The people are demanding a caste-based census, and even the ruling party is talking about it because of the election results.”

Gandhi’s sharp criticism and emphatic delivery marked her debut speech, which was well-received by opposition members, who frequently thumped their desks in agreement. The speech reflected her deep concerns over the current trajectory of the government’s approach to the Constitution and social justice, signaling her assertive role in future parliamentary debates.

Read More : Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Filed under

BJP Lok Sabha Debut priyanka gandhi

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality...

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox