Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Govt For Favoring Adani In Her Lok Sabha Debut

In her debut speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and prioritizing the interests of a select few over the 142 crore citizens of India. Without naming industrialist Gautam Adani, Gandhi alluded to his close ties with the ruling party, alleging that the government was serving the billionaire’s interests at the expense of the nation.

“The country is watching as 142 crore Indians are being ignored to shield one person. All businesses, money, and resources are being handed to one individual. From ports to airports to mines, public-sector companies are being given to one man alone,” she asserted.

Constitution as ‘Suraksha Kavach’

Gandhi described the Indian Constitution as a “suraksha kavach” (safety armor), emphasizing its role in protecting justice, unity, and the right to express. She accused the government of systematically undermining these values over the past decade. “In 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this ‘kavach’,” she remarked, highlighting the erosion of social justice principles, particularly through privatization and changes in government recruitment policies like lateral entry.

Alleged Threats to the Constitution

Gandhi further alleged that the BJP would have attempted to amend the Constitution had they won with a stronger mandate in the 2024 elections. “Had these not been the results of the Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realized that the discussions about changing the Constitution won’t work in this country,” she said.

Her speech resonated with opposition members, who applauded her strong stance, particularly regarding the government’s policies on caste-based census. Gandhi reiterated the demand for a nationwide caste-based census, mocking the BJP’s prior dismissive stance on the issue. “When the entire opposition called for a caste-based census, they talked about cattle and ‘mangalsutra’ getting stolen,” she quipped, referencing the BJP’s controversial campaign narrative during the elections. She added, “The people are demanding a caste-based census, and even the ruling party is talking about it because of the election results.”

Gandhi’s sharp criticism and emphatic delivery marked her debut speech, which was well-received by opposition members, who frequently thumped their desks in agreement. The speech reflected her deep concerns over the current trajectory of the government’s approach to the Constitution and social justice, signaling her assertive role in future parliamentary debates.