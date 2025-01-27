Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Pune Sets Up 45-Bed Special Ward For Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases, Free Treatment Assured

The PMC has reserved 50 beds, including 15 ICU units, at Kamala Nehru Hospital specifically for GBS patients. This dedicated space will allow for focused care and monitoring, with medical staff providing round-the-clock attention to those in critical condition.

Pune Sets Up 45-Bed Special Ward For Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases, Free Treatment Assured

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases


The Guillain-Barré syndrome cases in Pune are on a rapid surge. Amid this, the Pune Municipal Corporation has established a special ward of 45 beds to ensure effective treatment and proper care for residents affected by this syndrome. A dedicated 45-bed special ward has been put up at the corporation-run Kamala Nehru Hospital, where free treatment is being provided for all patients coming from PMC jurisdiction. This has been a much-needed savior for people who are suffering from this odd and dangerous condition that has been surging up across the region.

Pune Sees Rise in GBS Cases

Pune has seen an alarming increase in the number of GBS cases over the past few weeks and, till now, it has reported 74 confirmed cases. GBS is a very rare neurological disorder characterized by sudden weakness or paralysis. The condition is primarily localized to the limbs and causes serious weakness. In critical cases, it even leads to respiratory failure, and in such cases, ventilator support is a must.

Currently, 14 patients are on ventilators, and 5 patients have been discharged, as they have recovered. The PMC’s free treatment initiative at Kamala Nehru Hospital is in the hope of providing proper medical treatment to patients suffering from this condition without high treatment charges, which can be up to ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh in private hospitals per patient.

Special ward and ICU Units

The PMC has reserved 50 beds, including 15 ICU units, at Kamala Nehru Hospital specifically for GBS patients. This dedicated space will allow for focused care and monitoring, with medical staff providing round-the-clock attention to those in critical condition. Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, the Pune Municipal Commissioner, assured the public that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation and continue delivering high-quality healthcare to all affected individuals.

Beside that, in recent times, private institutions like Navale Hospital, Poona Hospital, Bharati Hospital and Deenanath Hospital were also empaneled to give services to patients in GBS-related cases in connection with MPJAY (Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana) and AB-PM-JAY schemes of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. Keeping in mind these institutions, patient service will improve. Stationing municipal medical officers for every private facility as well. End.

Suspected water contamination as possible cause

The GBS outbreak in Pune has brought to the fore a concern about the possible involvement of water pollution. There have been cases up front, primarily from places like Nandedgaon and Kirkatwadi on Sinhagad Road, thus compelling health officials to look into the possibility of contaminated water causing an increase in the cases. In this regard, the PMC today declared that it would provide clean drinking water to these high-risk areas so that the resident population would have access to safe sources of drinking water only.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar, also commented on the issue and told the citizens that the administration is taking necessary steps to tackle the crisis. He urged citizens to exercise caution and not to consume untreated or unboiled water.

Government Support for Treatment Costs

The growing cases of GBS have driven the PMC to enhance funding for treatment through those health schemes listed earlier. Allocation to treatments under MPJAY and Ayushman Bharat has been incremented as it accommodates the ever-growing costs of care, including, of course, ventilators and ICU for patients getting to be critically ill.

ALSO READ: What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know Its Symptoms

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation

