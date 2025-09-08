LIVE TV
Home > India > Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 12:19:08 IST

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) organised a medical camp in Gulaba Bhaini village of Fazilka district to provide medical assistance to hundreds of families affected by the recent floods triggered by heavy rains in Punjab.

The initiative of BSF comes is part of the ongoing relief and rescue measures to provide essential healthcare to people struggling in flood-affected areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also conducting relief and rescue operation the flood affected areas.

NDRF Inspector Shiv Kumar said that two battalions, Battalion 13 from the Ludhiana Ladhowal base and Battalion 7 from the Bathinda base have been deployed near the Wali Bridge in Fazilka since August 15.

Kumar said, “Both battalions have been engaged in operation from past fifteen days, during which they have rescued hundreds of people and supplied essential items such as food, drinking water, and medical aid to several villages.”

“The teams work continuously from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with 7 to 8 boats operating in the flood-affected areas to carry out rescue missions. Without the efforts of the NDRF, saving lives in these circumstances would have been extremely difficult, making their contribution vital in safeguarding affected communities,” he added.

Kumar also noted that so far the NDRF team has rescued fifteen thousand to two thousands and added, “Besides rescues, we also provide food and fodder to the affected areas daily. Medical teams are also deployed to handle injuries and illnesses, including recent cases of snake bites and recoveries of deceased individuals.”

Punjab continues to face a severe flood crisis, with several villages submerged. Crops and livestock have suffered extensive damage and several people have died as well. Connectivity is also disrupted due to the flood which has made relief work challenging, but authorities are on toes to provide assistance to those in need. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BSFmediacl-campndrfPunjab Floods

Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district

