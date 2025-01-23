Pushpa-Inspired Smuggling Racket: Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Red Sandalwood Seized In Andhra Pradesh

In an operation that echoed the smuggling drama of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Pushpa”, the Tirupati Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force dismantled a major interstate red sandalwood smuggling racket on January 22. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a container lorry near Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, seizing approximately seven tonnes of red sandalwood valued at Rs 4.5 crore.

The arrested suspects, identified as Narendra Kumar alias Mani from Tamil Nadu, Binoy Kumar Bhagat from Assam, and Vijay Joshi from Rajasthan, had concealed the contraband in the vehicle to avoid detection. Officials revealed that the smuggled wood was destined for Assam, a known hub for distribution to international markets such as China and Japan.

While the task force apprehended three members of the network, the primary masterminds behind the smuggling operation remain at large. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to trace their whereabouts and dismantle the broader nexus involved in the illegal trade.

Red sandalwood, native to Andhra Pradesh and prized for its rich red hue, remains highly sought after in global markets, especially in Asia. Its smuggling has become a persistent challenge for law enforcement, often glamorised in pop culture.

To combat this illegal trade, authorities have pledged intensified vigilance in vulnerable regions and strict action against syndicates driving these operations. Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are undergoing interrogation to expose other members of the smuggling network and uncover their operations.

This significant crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts to curb red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and protect this endangered wood species.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives In Jammu And Kashmir’s Badhaal Village: Investigations Continue