Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pushpa-Inspired Smuggling Racket: Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Red Sandalwood Seized In Andhra Pradesh

The Tirupati Red Sanders Task Force seized red sandalwood worth Rs 4.5 crore near Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, arresting three smugglers in a high-stakes operation.

Advertisement
Pushpa-Inspired Smuggling Racket: Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Red Sandalwood Seized In Andhra Pradesh

In an operation that echoed the smuggling drama of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Pushpa”, the Tirupati Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force dismantled a major interstate red sandalwood smuggling racket on January 22. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a container lorry near Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, seizing approximately seven tonnes of red sandalwood valued at Rs 4.5 crore.

The arrested suspects, identified as Narendra Kumar alias Mani from Tamil Nadu, Binoy Kumar Bhagat from Assam, and Vijay Joshi from Rajasthan, had concealed the contraband in the vehicle to avoid detection. Officials revealed that the smuggled wood was destined for Assam, a known hub for distribution to international markets such as China and Japan.

While the task force apprehended three members of the network, the primary masterminds behind the smuggling operation remain at large. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to trace their whereabouts and dismantle the broader nexus involved in the illegal trade.

Red sandalwood, native to Andhra Pradesh and prized for its rich red hue, remains highly sought after in global markets, especially in Asia. Its smuggling has become a persistent challenge for law enforcement, often glamorised in pop culture.

To combat this illegal trade, authorities have pledged intensified vigilance in vulnerable regions and strict action against syndicates driving these operations. Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are undergoing interrogation to expose other members of the smuggling network and uncover their operations.

This significant crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts to curb red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and protect this endangered wood species.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives In Jammu And Kashmir’s Badhaal Village: Investigations Continue

Filed under

andhra pradesh Red Sandalwood Seized Tirupati red sanders task

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto...

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Entertainment

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox