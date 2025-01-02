Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Sultanpur Court Cross-Examines Plaintiff, Next Hearing On Jan 10

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur held a hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The proceedings, including cross-examination of the complainant, Vijay Mishra, will resume on January 10, according to legal representatives.

The case originates from an alleged defamatory remark made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mishra, a BJP politician from Hanumanganj in Sultanpur, claimed the statement was offensive and personally hurtful, prompting him to file the complaint.

Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, stated, “Today, the cross-examination of the complainant was conducted but could not be completed. The next hearing is scheduled for January 10.” Similarly, Mishra’s lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, confirmed the ongoing cross-examination and the planned continuation of proceedings.

Over the last 5 years, the case has seen multiple delays. Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court on several occasions, leading to a warrant issued in December 2023. The Congress leader eventually complied in February 2024 and was granted bail on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

Following his appearance, Gandhi recorded his statement in July 2024, pleading not guilty and asserting that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently instructed the complainant to present evidence supporting the allegations.

The hearing, initially set for December 16, 2024, was deferred due to the judge’s leave, with proceedings resuming on January 2, 2025.

As the case progresses, Gandhi continues to maintain that the charges are part of a political conspiracy, while the complainant seeks accountability for the alleged defamation. Further developments are anticipated in the January 10 hearing.

