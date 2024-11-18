Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Rajasthan: Furious Groom’s Guest Rams Car Into Bride’s Invitees; What Happened Next Will Shock You

A wedding in Rajasthan's Dausa turned tragic when a groom's guest, after a heated argument, drove a car into the bride's party, injuring nine and sparking outrage.

Rajasthan: Furious Groom’s Guest Rams Car Into Bride’s Invitees; What Happened Next Will Shock You

What had begun the previous night as laughter, music, and celebration in Rajasthan’s Dausa district ended desperate and chaotic overnight. A wedding celebration in Rajasthan’s Dausa district went haywire after a man ran over the guests with his car, leaving nine people injured and one dead, according to reports.

In Ladpura village, the gory incident occurred when, as a guest from the groom’s side, the accused had a heated argument with the bride’s brother on the setting up of fireworks close to the wedding venue. The argument escalated so rapidly that it culminated in the man deliberately driving a vehicle into a group of people associated with the bride’s family.

Nine were injured in the incident, seven of whom sustained critical injuries. All the patients were immediately rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for urgent medical care. One of them reportedly died later from his injuries.

Police Begin Hunt For The accused

The attacker ran away from the scene, and authorities launched a manhunt to apprehend him. Authorities have assured the media that every effort is being made to find and apprehend the attacker.

MLA Steps In To Help Victims

Rajasthan BJP MLA Rambilas Meena, who had attended the wedding as a guest, acted fast to help the victims. He arranged their transportation to the nearby hospital and informed the police of the occurrence.

“The intentions of the guest were intentional,” said Meena while informing that the perpetrator should be dealt with immediately in demanding strict action to be taken against the accused.

