Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

As of Wednesday morning, rescue teams are still working tirelessly to save three-year-old Chetna, who fell into a 700-foot borewell on Monday afternoon in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan. Over 40 hours into the operation, the girl remains trapped, and authorities have intensified their efforts to bring her to safety.

Challenges in the Rescue Operation

Chetna fell into the borewell while playing on her father’s farm, and since then, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other local officials in Rajasthan have been engaged in the rescue operation. However, the narrow width of the borewell and compacted soil around the girl, which has become more difficult due to moisture, are posing significant challenges.

Initial attempts to rescue Chetna involved using a hook attached to 10-foot iron rods, but these efforts were unsuccessful. In response, the team brought in a more specialized piece of equipment—a piling machine from Haryana—on Tuesday night to assist with the operation. This machine, capable of drilling to a depth of 150 feet, is crucial to the success of the mission.

Safety Measures in Place: Rajasthan NDRF Team

“We will dig up to 160 feet deep with the piling machine. We are working with two simultaneous plans—Plan A involves digging a 10-foot deep pit with a JCB near the borewell, and Plan B focuses on the piling machine, which can dig up to 150 feet,” explained Yogesh Meena, NDRF in-charge.

In addition to the excavation work, safety measures have been put in place to ensure Chetna remains stable during the operation. An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell to provide the girl with much-needed oxygen while she remains trapped. Four ambulances are also stationed at the incident site to respond quickly if needed.

“We are continuously monitoring her condition, and the oxygen supply is being carefully managed. The girl’s actions were captured on camera, which helped us assess the situation more effectively,” added an NDRF official.

Rajasthan Girl In Borewell: Timeline of Events

Chetna fell into the borewell at a depth of about 15 feet on Monday afternoon. As her family members attempted to rescue her, she slipped further down, making the operation even more difficult. Rescue teams from Jaipur, including SDRF and NDRF personnel, arrived a few hours after the incident and have been working around the clock to save her.

The borewell, which had been under construction and completed on Saturday, was left open, which led to the tragic incident. Authorities are now working swiftly to reach the girl and bring her to safety.

