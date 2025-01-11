Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ram Temple Is Hope For Suppressed Says UP CM On Ram Lalla’s Idol Consecration Anniversary

Ram Temple Is Hope For Suppressed Says UP CM On Ram Lalla’s Idol Consecration Anniversary

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared profound reflections on the historic and spiritual significance of the temple. Speaking at a special program organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Adityanath emphasized the temple as a testament to the resilience of suppressed civilizations and cultures, asserting their rights democratically and constitutionally.

“We are all feeling proud… we are overwhelmed,” the Chief Minister said, expressing the collective emotion of millions of Indians who had patiently waited for generations to witness the realization of the Ram Temple.

Milestones in the Ram Temple Campaign

Adityanath highlighted key milestones in the long-standing struggle for the temple’s construction. The movement saw countless sacrifices and endured many trials before reaching its culmination. He recounted:

  • November 9, 2019: A historic unanimous judgment by the Supreme Court declared the disputed structure in Ayodhya as Ramjanmabhoomi.
  • August 5, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand temple.
  • January 22, 2024: PM Modi installed the idol of Ram Lalla, fulfilling a 500-year-old dream.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the enduring patience and dedication of devotees, saints, and kar sevaks who persevered despite obstacles.

Transformation of Ayodhya and Ram Temple

Ayodhya has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Highlighting the progress, Adityanath said, “Ten years ago, no one thought Ayodhya would get its rights. Before 2017, the city had electricity for only three to four hours, and the waters of Saryu ji would stagnate in Ram Ki Paidi.”

Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport, symbolizing a seamless blend of spirituality and modernity. It has also been designated as India’s first solar city, a testament to its role as a beacon of sustainability.

“When the Ramjanmabhoomi complex is completed, Ayodhya will become the most beautiful, spiritual, and religious dham, transforming into the most magnificent city,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath’s Tribute To Devotees Of Ram Temple

Adityanath paid tribute to the countless devotees, saints, and generations that dedicated themselves to the cause of Ramjanmabhoomi. “From 1528 to December 6, 1992, the Hindu society worked tirelessly to reclaim the Ram Janmabhoomi,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also shared a poignant memory from 2014 when his guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, on his deathbed, asked Ashok Singhal, the former working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, whether the Ram Temple would be built. Singhal reassured him that the dream would be realized.

Adityanath lauded Singhal and other key figures in the movement for their unwavering commitment. He also performed aarti, lit a lamp, and offered flowers to Ram Lalla’s idol during the ceremony.

Call for Unity in the Hindu Community

In his speech, Adityanath urged unity among Hindus, warning against divisions based on caste, region, or ideologies. “When society is divided, places of worship are insulted. If we remain divided, we may have to face humiliation,” he said.

He stressed that unity strengthens Sanatan Dharma and the nation. “If there is Ram, there is a nation. If there is a nation, there is Ram. Both are complementary to each other,” he reiterated, quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Reflecting on India’s progress, Adityanath said, “From north to south, east to west, India exists today because of these deities. A new India is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Filed under

ram temple yogi adityanath

Advertisement

