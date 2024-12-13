Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
RBI Receives Bomb Threat In Russian Email; Mumbai Police Launch Probe

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received a bomb threat in a Russian-language email targeting its Mumbai office. The email, sent to the official ID of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, warned of plans to blow up the bank. Following the alarming threat, Mumbai Police quickly registered a case and launched an investigation.

RBI Receives Bomb Threat In Russian Email; Mumbai Police Launch Probe

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received a bomb threat in a Russian-language email targeting its Mumbai office. The email, sent to the official ID of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, warned of plans to blow up the bank. Following the alarming threat, Mumbai Police quickly registered a case and launched an investigation.

Bomb Threat Email Received by RBI Governor

On Friday, the RBI’s official website received the threatening email, which was written in Russian. The email, addressed to Governor Sanjay Malhotra, claimed that explosives had been planted at the Reserve Bank of India. In response, Mumbai Police began investigating the matter, filing a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As confirmed by Zone 1 DCP of Mumbai Police, the email stated intentions to cause harm by blowing up the RBI building. A case has been filed at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA Marg) police station, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Threat Comes Just Days After Malhotra’s Appointment

The bomb threat comes just days after Sanjay Malhotra took office as the 26th Governor of the RBI, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who completed his six-year tenure. Malhotra, an IAS officer from Rajasthan, was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Schools Also Targeted by Bomb Threats

On the same day, a wave of bomb threats also targeted 16 private schools in Delhi, including prestigious institutions like Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School. These threats, reportedly sent by a group operating on the ‘dark web,’ claimed that explosives were planted on the school campuses.

The threatening emails warned of significant damage and casualties, with claims that the bombs were powerful enough to destroy the buildings. In response, schools activated safety protocols, evacuated students, and temporarily closed their campuses while authorities conducted thorough searches.

Investigation and Security Measures Underway

Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation into the bomb threat sent to the RBI, while Delhi authorities also responded swiftly to the bomb threats at schools. Law enforcement agencies are working to track down the perpetrators, with a focus on identifying the group behind these online threats. Authorities are also reinforcing safety measures to prevent any potential harm.

ALSO READ: 4 Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation On

