Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Reliance Celebrates 25 Years Of Jamnagar Refinery With Nostalgic Video Featuring Mukesh Ambani | Goes Viral

Reliance Industries marked the 25th anniversary of its Jamnagar petroleum refinery by releasing a nostalgic video featuring a young Mukesh Ambani, which was shared on the social media platform X. The video highlights the refinery’s inception and its significant role in the company’s growth, with Mukesh Ambani reflecting on its importance and the ambitious vision […]

Reliance Industries marked the 25th anniversary of its Jamnagar petroleum refinery by releasing a nostalgic video featuring a young Mukesh Ambani, which was shared on the social media platform X. The video highlights the refinery’s inception and its significant role in the company’s growth, with Mukesh Ambani reflecting on its importance and the ambitious vision behind its creation.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani expressed how the Jamnagar refinery demonstrated to the world that with the right determination, anything is achievable. He stated, “Jamnagar has demonstrated unquestionable to the world that if we can dream it, we can do it.” This statement underscores the refinery’s transformative role in both Reliance Industries and India’s oil sector.

Reliance captioned the post, “Making of a Marvel. Discover the extraordinary vision and unmatched scale behind the creation of the Jamnagar refinery. From groundbreaking innovation to record-breaking construction, witness how a marvel was made,” as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani also took the opportunity to elaborate on the vision of his late father, Dhirubhai Ambani, and his aspirations for the refinery’s development. He shared, “My father Dhirubhai Ambani’s vision really is, and what is imbibed in each one of us, that whatever you do has to be world-class.” This deep-rooted commitment to excellence has been fundamental in shaping the refinery into the globally significant facility it is today.

The Jamnagar refinery, inaugurated on December 28, 1999, in Gujarat, has been a cornerstone in India’s petroleum industry. Currently, it has a production capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day and processes 247 grades of crude feedstock from across the globe. The refinery has played a crucial role in reducing India’s dependency on imported refined petroleum products while boosting the country’s exports to international markets.

Reliance Industries initially allocated $3.5 billion to develop the refinery on 5,000 acres of barren land. Over the years, it has not only become a vital asset for Reliance but also a key player in India’s energy sector.

While the refinery has made significant strides, it is still working towards achieving its Net Zero emission targets, which are set to be reached by 2035, in line with the company’s sustainability goals.

ALSO READ: ‘Middle-Class Is My Priority; I Wish To Do More,’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Income Tax Relief Measures

Filed under

Jamnagar refinery Jamnagar refinery anniversary mukesh ambani Reliance Industries

