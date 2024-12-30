‘Middle-Class Is My Priority; I Wish To Do More,’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Income Tax Relief Measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized tax relief measures for middle-class taxpayers, including a standard deduction hike and proposed reforms for incomes up to ₹15 lakh. Additional initiatives focus on affordable housing and student loan subsidies, aligning with efforts to address India’s economic slowdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently addressed the struggles of middle-class taxpayers, emphasizing the government’s efforts to provide relief through revised tax structures and other financial reforms. Speaking to Times Now, Sitharaman acknowledged the challenges faced by salaried individuals and outlined measures taken in the last budget to ease their burden.

The Finance Minister explained that the standard deduction for salaried individuals has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, a move aimed at putting more disposable income into the hands of taxpayers. This change, coupled with revised tax rates, offers relief across multiple income brackets, benefiting middle-income and higher-income groups.

The government is also reportedly considering broader tax reductions for individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh annually. Such changes would align with its objective of stimulating consumption amid India’s ongoing economic slowdown.

Under the 2020 tax regime, incomes between ₹3 lakh and ₹15 lakh are currently taxed at rates ranging from 5% to 20%, while incomes exceeding ₹15 lakh are taxed at 30%. The proposed reforms, if implemented, would primarily benefit taxpayers who opt for the exemption-free system.

Beyond taxation, Sitharaman outlined initiatives aimed at easing financial pressures on families. Subsidized interest for student loans up to ₹10 lakh and benefits for affordable housing are part of the government’s strategy to address essential needs. “These measures demonstrate our commitment to supporting the middle class and fostering holistic financial relief,” she said.

India’s economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace in seven quarters, attributed to high food inflation and reduced consumer demand. The rise in taxpayers earning between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore—a 440% increase over the last decade—further underscores the growing financial pressures on middle- and high-income groups.

Sitharaman’s remarks come as the government prepares its upcoming budget, aiming to address key economic challenges while providing targeted relief to taxpayers.

