Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Middle-Class Is My Priority; I Wish To Do More,’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Income Tax Relief Measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized tax relief measures for middle-class taxpayers, including a standard deduction hike and proposed reforms for incomes up to ₹15 lakh. Additional initiatives focus on affordable housing and student loan subsidies, aligning with efforts to address India’s economic slowdown.

‘Middle-Class Is My Priority; I Wish To Do More,’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Income Tax Relief Measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently addressed the struggles of middle-class taxpayers, emphasizing the government’s efforts to provide relief through revised tax structures and other financial reforms. Speaking to Times Now, Sitharaman acknowledged the challenges faced by salaried individuals and outlined measures taken in the last budget to ease their burden.

The Finance Minister explained that the standard deduction for salaried individuals has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, a move aimed at putting more disposable income into the hands of taxpayers. This change, coupled with revised tax rates, offers relief across multiple income brackets, benefiting middle-income and higher-income groups.

The government is also reportedly considering broader tax reductions for individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh annually. Such changes would align with its objective of stimulating consumption amid India’s ongoing economic slowdown.

Under the 2020 tax regime, incomes between ₹3 lakh and ₹15 lakh are currently taxed at rates ranging from 5% to 20%, while incomes exceeding ₹15 lakh are taxed at 30%. The proposed reforms, if implemented, would primarily benefit taxpayers who opt for the exemption-free system.

Beyond taxation, Sitharaman outlined initiatives aimed at easing financial pressures on families. Subsidized interest for student loans up to ₹10 lakh and benefits for affordable housing are part of the government’s strategy to address essential needs. “These measures demonstrate our commitment to supporting the middle class and fostering holistic financial relief,” she said.

India’s economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace in seven quarters, attributed to high food inflation and reduced consumer demand. The rise in taxpayers earning between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore—a 440% increase over the last decade—further underscores the growing financial pressures on middle- and high-income groups.

Sitharaman’s remarks come as the government prepares its upcoming budget, aiming to address key economic challenges while providing targeted relief to taxpayers.

ALSO READ: Vijay Meets Governor RN Ravi, Demands Strict Action Over Anna University Sexual Assault

Filed under

budget 2025 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax middle-class taxpayers Nirmala Sitharaman tax in india tax rates India 2024 tax relief

Advertisement

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop Band

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop...

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox