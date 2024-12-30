Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
we-woman

Remembering Vikram Sarabhai On His Death Anniversary, Know About His Contributions To Space

Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of India's space program, is widely recognized for his pioneering contributions to space research and nuclear power development.

Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of India’s space program, is widely recognized for his pioneering contributions to space research and nuclear power development. He passed away from a cardiac arrest on December 30, 1971. Sarabhai’s extraordinary work in science earned him the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and, posthumously, the Padma Vibhushan in 1972.

Born into a prominent business family in Ahmedabad, Sarabhai had access to ample resources. He completed his early education in India before moving to England to study at St. John’s College, Cambridge University.

In 1942, Sarabhai married classical dancer Mrinalini Swaminathan. Their wedding, held during the turmoil of the Quit India Movement, was disrupted by widespread political unrest. As a result, Sarabhai’s family was unable to attend, as transportation was severely affected by protests and sabotage. Sarabhai and Mrinalini first met in Ooty, where he was captivated by her beauty. In her autobiography, Mrinalini Sarabhai: The Voice of the Heart, she recalled being instantly drawn to Vikram, describing the experience as if a “powerful Rajput” had walked onto the tennis court in front of her.

Sarabhai’s scientific legacy began with the establishment of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in 1947, which marked the beginning of his work in space research. He later laid the foundation for what would become the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), initially known as the Indian National Space Research Committee (INCOSPAR), which was founded in 1962 under Sarabhai’s leadership.

Sarabhai served as the first chairman of ISRO, spearheading India’s ambitious space program. He also founded the Space Applications Center in Ahmedabad, an essential institution for the country’s space initiatives.

In addition to his contributions to space research, Sarabhai was instrumental in the creation of several important institutions, including:

  • Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad
  • Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad
  • Community Science Centre, Ahmedabad
  • Darpan Academy for Performing Arts, Ahmedabad
  • Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad
  • Faster Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), Kalpakkam
  • Variable Energy Cyclotron Project, Calcutta
  • Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad
  • Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), Jaduguda, Bihar

Sarabhai’s visionary leadership and scientific accomplishments left an indelible mark on India’s technological landscape, and his legacy continues to inspire the country’s progress in space exploration and nuclear technology.

