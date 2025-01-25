Republic Day 2025: Remembering The Women Who Crafted India’s Constitutional Legacy

Despite the challenges posed by patriarchy, these 15 women, from diverse backgrounds, fought for equality and justice, ensuring that the Constitution would be a cornerstone for the empowerment of women in India.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the visionary women who contributed to shaping the country’s democratic framework. This day marks not only India’s transition to a Democratic Republic but also honors the farsightedness of the framers of the Constitution, which is the longest and most detailed constitution in the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the 299 members of the Constituent Assembly, 15 were women, each bringing their unique perspective, determination, and passion to ensure the inclusion of women’s rights in the foundational document of India. These women, from different walks of life, represented diverse social, religious, and political backgrounds. Despite enduring the constraints of patriarchy, they contributed to ensuring that the Constitution would serve as a beacon for gender equality and justice in the years to come.

Some notable women who played crucial roles in the creation of the Indian Constitution include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dakshayani Velayudhan – As the first Dalit woman to graduate in India, Dakshayani was a trailblazer for Dalit rights and actively participated in debates on the rights of Scheduled Castes during the Constituent Assembly discussions. Ammu Swaminathan – A prominent advocate for women’s rights, Ammu Swaminathan was an ardent supporter of India’s independence movement. She co-founded the Women’s India Association and worked tirelessly for the upliftment of women in the country. Begum Aizaz Rasul – The only Muslim woman in the Constituent Assembly, Begum Aizaz Rasul made significant contributions to discussions on minority rights and education and later became a key political figure, serving in the Rajya Sabha and Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Durgabai Deshmukh – A freedom fighter and women’s rights advocate, Durgabai Deshmukh was instrumental in proposing Hindustani as the national language and later became the first woman to chair the Planning Commission. She was also a key advocate for social welfare laws and the establishment of family courts. Hansa Mehta – A writer, educator, and reformer, Hansa Mehta played a vital role in advocating for women’s rights and represented India at the United Nations. She was a passionate voice in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Kamla Chaudhary – A civil disobedience activist and member of the Constituent Assembly, Kamla Chaudhary was an advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, becoming an important figure in Indian politics. Sarojini Naidu – Known as the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu was not only a poet but also an influential freedom fighter who advocated for women’s empowerment. As a member of the Constituent Assembly, she stood firm in her support for secularism and universal suffrage. Sucheta Kriplani – A key player in the Quit India Movement, Sucheta Kriplani helped draft the Indian Constitution and was also the first woman to lead a state legislative assembly in India. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit – Sister of Jawaharlal Nehru, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was the first woman to hold a cabinet minister position in pre-independent India, contributing significantly to the cause of women’s rights and social reforms. Rajkumari Amrit Kaur – As India’s first health minister, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s healthcare policies and advocating for the Uniform Civil Code.

These women’s efforts ensured that the Indian Constitution not only laid the foundation for a democratic and sovereign state but also paved the way for gender equality, social justice, and the empowerment of women. Today, as India celebrates Republic Day, we honor their legacy and their invaluable contributions to the nation’s progress.Their involvement in shaping India’s future continues to resonate in the values enshrined in the Constitution, which remains a testament to their enduring commitment to justice, equality, and human rights.

ALSO READ: When India Decided To Become A Republic: Here’s The Historic Journey Of Constituent Assembly