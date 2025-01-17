RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Court To Give Verdict On January 18

The brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shocked the nation and sparked widespread protests. Now the much-awaited judgment in the case will be delivered on Saturday, January 18, 2025, offering hope for justice after months of anguish and outrage.

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

On August 9, 2024, the body of a young postgraduate doctor was discovered in the seminar room of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata. The incident sent shockwaves across the country, prompting demands for swift justice.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested a day later and charged with the horrific crime. Following an initial investigation by the Kolkata Police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has since sought the death penalty for Roy.

The Trial and Upcoming Judgment in The RG Kar Case

The trial, held in camera, began on November 12, 2024, in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das at Sealdah Court. Over 50 witnesses were examined during the proceedings, which concluded on January 9, 2025.

The final judgment, scheduled for January 18, comes 57 days after the trial’s commencement. The case has drawn significant attention, not only for the crime’s brutality but also for its implications on the safety of healthcare workers.

Victim’s Family Seeks Further Investigation in RG Kar Case

The victim’s parents have expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, maintaining that other individuals were involved in the crime. They have filed an application requesting further investigation and hope that all those responsible will face justice.

Nationwide Outrage and Protests For RG Kar Case

The incident triggered a wave of protests across India, with junior doctors at state-run hospitals leading the charge in demanding justice for their colleague. Demonstrators called for stronger security measures for healthcare professionals, particularly in government hospitals.

Apolitical movements also gained traction, with civil society groups taking to the streets to demand justice. Midnight rallies, dubbed “Reclaim the Night,” were held in Kolkata and other cities to draw attention to the need for safety and justice. Many participants referred to the victim by symbolic names such as “Abhaya” and “Tilottama,” highlighting her as a representative of countless others who have faced similar violence.

Supreme Court Intervention in The RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

Opposition parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), condemned the crime and joined the protests. However, the most visible movements were led by non-political groups and members of the civil society. Even rival football club supporters—East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting—united in their demand for justice.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case, forming a National Task Force (NTF) to recommend measures for improving the safety of medical professionals across the country. The NTF submitted its report to the apex court in November 2024, proposing a protocol to prevent such incidents in the future.