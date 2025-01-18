RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’, Slogans Roar Out Loud Outside The Sealdah Court Post Verdict

With the Sealdah court set to deliver its verdict, public demand for a death sentence grows louder as Sanjoy Roy faces the full weight of justice for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old intern at RG Kar Medical College.

Over 300 police personnel were stationed outside the Sealdah court complex on Saturday as the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjoy Roy, was escorted inside ahead of the much-anticipated verdict. The presence of a heavy police force came as people gathered outside the court, shouting slogans such as “Hang Sanjoy Roy” and “We want him hanged,” expressing their demand for the harshest punishment for the accused.

Sanjoy Roy, who was transported in a three-car convoy, was accompanied by two police SUVs with black-tinted windows. The court proceedings were closely guarded by high-ranking officers, including Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, along with inspectors. The Sealdah court, located in Kolkata, is set to announce its judgment on the case soon, following 162 days of investigation since the brutal crime occurred.

Justice Anirban Das is expected to deliver the judgment on the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case after Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10, 2024. The 31-year-old victim, a PGT intern at RG Kar Medical College, was found raped and murdered inside a seminar room at the hospital on August 9. The CBI formally took charge of the investigation on August 13, and the charges were framed against Roy on December 4.

Roy faces several serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 64 for rape, Section 66 for causing death or leaving the victim in a persistent vegetative state, and Section 103(1) for murder. Throughout the 66-day in-camera trial, the CBI relied heavily on biological evidence to link Roy to the crime. DNA samples, saliva swabs, viscera reports, and toxicology findings were crucial in establishing Roy’s involvement. Moreover, a layered voice analysis (LVA) and evidence of blunt force injuries on Roy’s body further corroborated the case against him. The CBI also presented evidence of the victim’s struggle during the attack, indicating the brutality of the crime.

As the court prepares for the verdict, the emotional atmosphere outside the courthouse remains tense, with the victim’s family and the public calling for the maximum punishment for the accused. The case has sparked widespread outrage, leading to numerous protests across the country demanding justice.

