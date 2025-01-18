RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

A Kolkata court convicted Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Saturday. Sessions Judge Anirban Das outlined that Roy could face life imprisonment or the death penalty, with sentencing set for January 20, 2025.

Court Proceedings and Roy’s Defense

After the court delivered its decision, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming that he was being framed. The judge, however, assured him that his defense would be heard before determining the final punishment. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025.

The case revolves around the rape and subsequent murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor, whose lifeless body was discovered at the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was found in a seminar hall at the hospital. An autopsy confirmed that she had been both raped and murdered.

Widespread Protests Against RG Kar Rape

The horrific incident triggered widespread protests and outrage across the country, particularly among medical professionals. Doctors from various regions went on strike, demanding stricter laws and better security measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, 2024, just a day after the crime. His arrest followed a swift investigation by the Kolkata Police.

The victim’s family has previously expressed their desire for the death penalty for the accused, emphasizing the brutality of the crime and their anguish.

RG Kar Rape Verdict: Death Penalty in India Explained

In India, the death penalty, also known as capital punishment, is the highest form of legal retribution. It is typically imposed for severe crimes such as terrorism and murder. Convicts who are sentenced to death are executed by hanging.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force on July 1, 2024, a person convicted of murder under Section 103 (equivalent to Section 302 of the IPC) could be sentenced to either life imprisonment or the death penalty. Similarly, under Section 71 (similar to Section 376E of the IPC), repeat offenders of sexual crimes, such as rape, may also face the death penalty.

Statistics on Death Sentences in India

The death penalty remains a highly controversial issue, with strong arguments from both abolitionists and supporters. According to the Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report by Project 39A at National Law University, Delhi, 120 death sentences were handed down by trial courts in 2023, marking the highest number of death sentences in nearly two decades. However, only one of these sentences was confirmed by the appellate courts, making 2023 the year with the lowest confirmation rate since 2000.

The report also noted a 45.71% increase in the death row population since 2015, with the total number of inmates on death row reaching 561 by the end of 2023. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of death row inmates, with 119 individuals awaiting execution.

The majority of death sentences in 2023 (64 out of 120) were related to murder cases involving sexual offences. In the same year, the President of India rejected a mercy appeal for a convict involved in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor.

