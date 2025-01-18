Who is Sanjay Roy? Civic Volunteer Found Guilty Of Raping And Murdering Kolkata’s RG Kar Doctor

A Kolkata court has convicted Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer, for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a case that shocked the nation last year. The judgment, delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court, also criticized certain hospital and police authorities for their mishandling of the case.

A local court in Kolkata has convicted Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic police volunteer, in the harrowing case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The judgment was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah, with the sentencing scheduled for Monday. This verdict marks a significant step toward justice in a case that shocked the nation last year.

Court’s Judgment and Criticism of Authorities

In a detailed 160-page judgment, Judge Anirban Das found Roy guilty under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape, murder, and causing death. The judgment also highlighted shortcomings in the actions of certain hospital and police authorities.

“I have criticised some activities of the police and hospital authorities which came out in the evidence. Activities of the HoD, MSVP, and Principal created some confusion, and that has been criticised,” Judge Das remarked during the hearing.

The victim, a 31-year-old doctor, was found dead the night after her shift at RG Kar Medical College. The case garnered national attention and sparked outrage across the country.

Who Is Sanjay Roy?

Roy joined Kolkata Police’s Disaster Management Group as a civic volunteer in 2019. Using his connections, he managed to transfer to the Police Welfare Cell and gained access to accommodations at the 4th Battalion premises. This proximity allowed him frequent postings at RG Kar Hospital, enabling unrestricted access to its facilities.

Roy’s position within the Police Welfare Board’s 14-member central committee granted him significant influence. It was reported that his disapproval could lead to the transfer of police officers. Additionally, he received five liters of free fuel daily for a police motorcycle, which he used for personal purposes. The motorcycle, bearing a police sticker, was seized following his arrest.

Allegations of Corruption and Exploitation Against Sanjay Roy

Investigations revealed that Roy was involved in a tout racket operating within the hospital. He reportedly charged bribes for services that were meant to be free or provided at a discount, including beds and diagnostic tests. He also extorted money from relatives of patients, promising hospital admissions or alternative arrangements at nearby nursing homes.

Furthermore, Roy exploited job seekers by taking money under the false promise of securing them positions as civic volunteers or in the police force.

Evidence Leading to Roy’s Conviction

A torn earphone discovered in the seminar room on the third floor of the emergency building, where the victim’s body was found, proved crucial in identifying Roy. CCTV footage showed him entering the emergency building at 4 a.m. wearing a Bluetooth device around his neck. Forty minutes later, he was seen leaving without the earphone, which was later found paired with his cellphone.

