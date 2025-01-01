Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Rikant Pittie Appointed New CEO Of EaseMyTrip, Succeeding Brother Nishant Pittie

At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond just enhancing the travel experience—it’s about setting new standards in the industry," he stated.

EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel technology platform, announced the appointment of Rikant Pittie as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1. Rikant succeeds his brother, Nishant Pittie, who stepped down from the position for personal reasons.

A New Leadership Era for EaseMyTrip

Rikant Pittie, one of the co-founders of EaseMyTrip, will now spearhead the company’s strategic direction, focusing on driving innovation, improving customer experiences, and further cementing the company’s position in the competitive travel industry. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has grown into a prominent name in the online travel space, and Rikant’s leadership marks a new chapter for the company.

Pittie’s Vision for the Future of Travel

Reflecting on his new role, Pittie emphasized that the travel industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advances in technology and personalized services. “At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond just enhancing the travel experience—it’s about setting new standards in the industry,” he stated. “We are committed to developing innovative solutions that empower travelers around the world.”

Transition and Future Prospects

Nishant Pittie’s decision to step down from his CEO role follows personal reasons, as confirmed by the company in a stock exchange filing. Despite stepping down, Nishant Pittie will continue to play an important role in the company’s development alongside his brothers.

With the leadership transition complete, Rikant Pittie is poised to guide EaseMyTrip through the evolving dynamics of the travel sector, leveraging his deep understanding of the industry and his passion for innovation.

EaseMyTrip Nishant Pittie

