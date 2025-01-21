Saif And Kareena To Move Back To Bandra’s Old House Post Recovery: Reports

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are returning to Fortune Heights in Bandra with kids Taimur and Jeh after Saif's discharge. The change ensures better security and a peaceful environment for his recovery, supported by 24/7 Mumbai Police surveillance.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are likely to return to their earlier abode, Fortune Heights in Bandra, as Saif was discharged from the hospital. The family with two children, Taimur and Jeh, have decided on this relocation for it to be safer and more secure so that they can spend some peaceful days supporting him. The relocation also symbolizes a commitment by the family to providing a quiet, non-distracting atmosphere.

Reports indicate that Fortune Heights offers advanced security features compared to their current residence at Satguru Sharan, which is located just 500 meters away. The relocation is supported by enhanced measures from Mumbai Police, who will provide round-the-clock surveillance at their new home. These steps have been taken in response to recent incidents, underlining the family’s commitment to prioritizing safety and well-being.

Ensuring Saif’s Recovery

The move from Fortune Heights is a protective procedure as well as emotional. The house represented a familiar environment for the family before moving to Satguru Sharan. Upgraded security procedures will ensure a house that will provide some much-needed peace and privacy for a safe recovery by Saif.

Saif’s sister, Kareena Kapoor, believes support from all quarters can facilitate his road to recovery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an active participant in the decision to shift. She has taken care of the family’s home arrangements and made sure that the process is efficiently carried out. Her primary concern was to keep Saif away from all unnecessary things that may delay his recovery, and she also ensured that both Taimur and Jeh were kept calm and in a stable environment.

The couple believes this would be the only place where Saif could return to a familiar, secure space and receive the appropriate support. Kareena’s proactive approach reflects her commitment to the wellness of her family, ensuring that they navigate this period with minimal stress.

Fans Rally Behind Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery

Fans and well-wishers wished Saif Ali Khan and his family speedy recovery. Social media has been buzzing with messages, showing how the public appreciates the strength of the family.

