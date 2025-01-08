Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

A local court in has set March 5 as the next hearing date in a case involving the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi and its ongoing survey.

Shakil Ahmad Wari, the lawyer representing the Muslim side, shared with reporters that the Supreme Court had issued a directive preventing all lower courts from entertaining new petitions requesting surveys of places of worship until further notice. “We have submitted a copy of the Supreme Court’s order, and the court has scheduled the next hearing for March 5,” Wari confirmed.

The dispute centers around claims from the Hindu side that the Shahi Jama Masjid was built on the site of an ancient Harihar temple. Wari responded by asserting that it was for the court to make the final determination. “We will present our evidence in court to establish that this was never a Harihar temple, but the Jama Masjid,” he said.

The tensions in Sambhal have been mounting since November 19, when the court-ordered survey of the mosque began, sparked by these claims.

On November 24, the second phase of the survey saw violent clashes between protesters and security personnel. The altercations, which included stone-throwing and acts of arson, led to four fatalities and several injuries.

