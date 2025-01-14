Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sambhal Violence: SIT Preparing To File Charge Sheet As Deadline Approaches

A special investigation team (SIT) in Sambhal, comprising over three dozen police officers, is set to file charge sheets in 12 cases related to the violent clashes that erupted on November 24, 2024.

Sambhal Violence: SIT Preparing To File Charge Sheet As Deadline Approaches

A special investigation team (SIT) in Sambhal, comprising over three dozen police officers, is set to file charge sheets in 12 cases related to the violent clashes that erupted on November 24, 2024. The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left several others, including 28 police officers, injured. With the investigation deadline nearing, the police are working diligently to ensure timely completion.

Investigating the Violent Clashes

The violence occurred when a court-appointed survey of the Shahi Mosque, which followed a petition by a Hindu lawyer seeking to establish the mosque as a Hindu temple, turned violent. The Hindu petitioners claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple and sought worship rights at the site, which was contested by the Muslim community.

In the aftermath of the violence, four people were killed, and several were injured. The SIT was formed to handle the 12 cases, including those related to the deaths. As of now, 58 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, six of whom are women. Additionally, at least 85 more individuals have been identified through CCTV footage and photos, though they remain at large.

According to the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a charge sheet must be filed within 60 to 90 days to avoid illegal arrests and to allow accused individuals to seek bail. The SIT has set the deadline of January 24 to file charge sheets for the cases registered on November 24, which marks 60 days since the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)-North Srish Chandra confirmed that the SIT was focused on meeting the deadline and that the police force had been bolstered to expedite the investigation.

Continued Search for the Missing Accused

Among the 58 arrested, one notable individual is Mohd Adnan, accused of firing at Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi during the violence. He was apprehended in Delhi. However, several others remain on the run, believed to be hiding in nearby states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The SIT has requested non-bailable warrants (NBWs) for these individuals, with plans to continue their search across various states using available evidence.

The Shahi Mosque, built during the Mughal era in the 16th century, has long been a subject of religious and historical significance. It is a protected monument listed under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904, and is located in the Mohalla Kot Purvi area of Sambhal.

The dispute over the mosque’s history and the violent outbreak on November 24 have further fueled tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the region. The outcome of the ongoing investigation is closely watched, as it may have broader implications for communal relations and legal interpretations in similar cases across India.

Read More : IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Filed under

sambhal violence

Advertisement

Also Read

Tulip Siddiq Resigns As Treasury Minister Amid Controversy Over Family Connections

Tulip Siddiq Resigns As Treasury Minister Amid Controversy Over Family Connections

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump To Establish New Department For Collecting Foreign Revenue On Inauguration Day

Donald Trump To Establish New Department For Collecting Foreign Revenue On Inauguration Day

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox