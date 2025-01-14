Sambhal Violence: SIT Preparing To File Charge Sheet As Deadline Approaches

A special investigation team (SIT) in Sambhal, comprising over three dozen police officers, is set to file charge sheets in 12 cases related to the violent clashes that erupted on November 24, 2024.

A special investigation team (SIT) in Sambhal, comprising over three dozen police officers, is set to file charge sheets in 12 cases related to the violent clashes that erupted on November 24, 2024. The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left several others, including 28 police officers, injured. With the investigation deadline nearing, the police are working diligently to ensure timely completion.

Investigating the Violent Clashes

The violence occurred when a court-appointed survey of the Shahi Mosque, which followed a petition by a Hindu lawyer seeking to establish the mosque as a Hindu temple, turned violent. The Hindu petitioners claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple and sought worship rights at the site, which was contested by the Muslim community.

In the aftermath of the violence, four people were killed, and several were injured. The SIT was formed to handle the 12 cases, including those related to the deaths. As of now, 58 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, six of whom are women. Additionally, at least 85 more individuals have been identified through CCTV footage and photos, though they remain at large.

According to the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a charge sheet must be filed within 60 to 90 days to avoid illegal arrests and to allow accused individuals to seek bail. The SIT has set the deadline of January 24 to file charge sheets for the cases registered on November 24, which marks 60 days since the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)-North Srish Chandra confirmed that the SIT was focused on meeting the deadline and that the police force had been bolstered to expedite the investigation.

Continued Search for the Missing Accused

Among the 58 arrested, one notable individual is Mohd Adnan, accused of firing at Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi during the violence. He was apprehended in Delhi. However, several others remain on the run, believed to be hiding in nearby states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The SIT has requested non-bailable warrants (NBWs) for these individuals, with plans to continue their search across various states using available evidence.

The Shahi Mosque, built during the Mughal era in the 16th century, has long been a subject of religious and historical significance. It is a protected monument listed under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904, and is located in the Mohalla Kot Purvi area of Sambhal.

The dispute over the mosque’s history and the violent outbreak on November 24 have further fueled tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the region. The outcome of the ongoing investigation is closely watched, as it may have broader implications for communal relations and legal interpretations in similar cases across India.

