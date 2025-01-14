Home
IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Mausam on Tuesday, a significant initiative aimed at improving India’s preparedness for extreme weather conditions and strengthening climate resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Mausam on Tuesday, a significant initiative aimed at improving India’s preparedness for extreme weather conditions and strengthening climate resilience. The launch came during the commemoration of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) 150th anniversary, marking the evolution of India’s meteorological services and the country’s growing focus on climate-related challenges.

PM Modi hailed the IMD as a symbol of India’s scientific progress, emphasizing the department’s critical role in safeguarding millions of lives through timely forecasts and accurate weather predictions. He noted that the IMD has become an integral part of India’s scientific journey, expanding its infrastructure and technological capabilities significantly over the last decade. The introduction of advanced weather monitoring systems, such as Doppler radars, automatic weather stations, and supercomputers, has drastically improved India’s weather forecasting capabilities.

Through Mission Mausam, India aims to become “weather-ready and climate-smart.” This ambitious initiative reflects India’s commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change by enhancing the accuracy of weather forecasts and the country’s ability to handle extreme weather events. The mission will focus on improving forecasting systems and expanding the capacity of meteorological research to provide real-time data on local weather events, which are expected to increase due to the climate crisis.

PM Modi, during the event, released a commemorative postage stamp and coin, alongside a vision document outlining IMD’s goals for 2047, the centenary of India’s independence. These efforts underline India’s dedication to strengthening climate resilience for future generations.

Advancements in Meteorological Science

PM Modi also highlighted India’s contributions to meteorology, noting the IMD’s two observatories in Antarctica and the integration of space and digital technologies in improving the quality of forecasts. The deployment of supercomputers Ark and Arunika has further enhanced the precision of weather predictions. The Prime Minister also praised the IMD’s role in saving lives during natural calamities, referencing its timely forecasts of recent cyclones such as Cyclone Mocha, which minimized loss of life across South Asia.

During the event, Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), pointed out that climate change is driving more frequent and severe weather events globally. Saulo emphasized that timely predictions, such as those made by IMD, have played a crucial role in mitigating damage from cyclones and flash floods. She also noted that in 2024, both India and the world recorded their warmest years on record, underscoring the urgent need for improved climate change mitigation strategies informed by scientific research.

PM Modi acknowledged the climate crisis as a serious global issue and stressed that the integration of scientific innovation and traditional knowledge will play a key role in mitigating its impacts. He referenced ancient texts and literature that documented meteorological knowledge and emphasized the importance of blending traditional wisdom with modern scientific techniques for more accurate weather forecasting.

Enhancing Data Quality and Forecast Efficiency

Experts have highlighted that the improvement of observation networks is crucial for enhancing data quality and forecast accuracy. M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), explained that India is working to deepen its understanding of monsoon dynamics and cloud physics, with test-beds established in Bhopal and Mumbai. Future developments in weather prediction systems will focus on using global ensemble prediction systems to achieve more accurate weather forecasts with a resolution of 1-3 km, significantly improving the representation of physical processes in weather models.

Mission Mausam represents a critical step forward in India’s ability to tackle the climate crisis. The initiative’s success will not only make India better prepared for extreme weather events but also enhance its global image as a leader in climate resilience and scientific advancement. As India celebrates 150 years of meteorological excellence, it reaffirms its commitment to creating a climate-smart nation ready to face the challenges posed by a warming planet.

