Five FIRs Filed Against AAP Over ‘Inflammatory’ Social Media Posts And Statements

The Delhi Police has registered five separate FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders for alleged inflammatory social media posts and discriminatory statements. The complaints range from defamation, misinformation, and violations of electoral ethics to communal disharmony. Here’s a detailed look at the charges and the developments surrounding the FIRs.

First FIR: Inflammatory Social Media Post Targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah

The first FIR, filed on January 13, accuses AAP of circulating a social media post containing “inflammatory” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR claims that these posts violated multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Representation of the People Act, as well as the Model Code of Conduct.

The post, described as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, featured animated caricatures of key political figures. According to the FIR, this act was a breach of electoral ethics and democratic norms, specifically intended to provoke public sentiment and tarnish the reputations of these high-profile politicians.

Second FIR: Morphed Social Media Post of Amit Shah

The second FIR revolves around a morphed social media post allegedly attributed to AAP that misrepresented the voice of Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR claims that the post spread misinformation and contributed to communal tensions in Delhi.

The FIR reads, “The social media post, which was created and shared by AAP, contains a fabricated voice of the Home Minister. The aim was to spread hate, disrupt communal harmony in Delhi, and tarnish the reputation of the Home Minister, a constitutional figure and a member of the BJP.”

The content was also accused of circulating unverified claims and allegations against the Home Minister, without credible sources or factual accuracy.

A third FIR was filed over social media posts shared on January 9 and 10, targeting Prime Minister Modi. These posts allegedly featured fabricated images and false claims intended to harm the Prime Minister’s reputation. The FIR highlights that these posts not only misrepresented facts but also contained derogatory references to the Prime Minister’s official residence.

The fourth FIR concerns a tweet by an AAP member who allegedly spread false claims about the Prime Minister’s official residence, suggesting it contained luxury rooms for storing personal items. The FIR claims that this tweet was fabricated to mislead the public and tarnish the Prime Minister’s office, with no credible evidence to back the accusations.

Fifth FIR: Inflammatory Statements Against People from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

The fifth FIR accuses senior AAP leaders of making discriminatory statements about people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 9, 2025. The FIR alleges that these statements were intended to create tension between communities, violating the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of People Act.

In a separate development, a complaint has been filed against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for political purposes. The complaint was filed following a report from the returning officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency. The vehicle, which belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD), is said to have been misused for political activities.

Atishi’s Response to the Allegations

In response to the MCC violation complaint, Atishi accused BJP leader Parvesh Verma of similarly violating the code by distributing ₹1,100 and bedsheets with his name on them, actions that were not scrutinized by the Election Commission. Atishi pointed out that the Election Commission had not taken action against Verma’s activities, raising concerns about possible bias and influence on electoral authorities.

“The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing ₹1,100. Later, he himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp. But the Election Commission doesn’t see any MCC violation in this,” she said. She added that it was unclear whether the police were acting under pressure from the BJP, questioning the fairness of the process.

The FIRs registered against the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders reflect growing political tension in Delhi, with accusations of misinformation, electoral violations, and attempts to stir communal unrest. As the legal proceedings unfold, the actions of both the AAP and the Delhi Police will likely continue to draw significant attention in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

