Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Five FIRs Filed Against AAP Over ‘Inflammatory’ Social Media Posts And Statements

The Delhi Police has registered five separate FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders for alleged inflammatory social media posts and discriminatory statements.

Five FIRs Filed Against AAP Over ‘Inflammatory’ Social Media Posts And Statements

The Delhi Police has registered five separate FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders for alleged inflammatory social media posts and discriminatory statements. The complaints range from defamation, misinformation, and violations of electoral ethics to communal disharmony. Here’s a detailed look at the charges and the developments surrounding the FIRs.

First FIR: Inflammatory Social Media Post Targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah

The first FIR, filed on January 13, accuses AAP of circulating a social media post containing “inflammatory” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR claims that these posts violated multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Representation of the People Act, as well as the Model Code of Conduct.

The post, described as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, featured animated caricatures of key political figures. According to the FIR, this act was a breach of electoral ethics and democratic norms, specifically intended to provoke public sentiment and tarnish the reputations of these high-profile politicians.

Second FIR: Morphed Social Media Post of Amit Shah

The second FIR revolves around a morphed social media post allegedly attributed to AAP that misrepresented the voice of Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR claims that the post spread misinformation and contributed to communal tensions in Delhi.

The FIR reads, “The social media post, which was created and shared by AAP, contains a fabricated voice of the Home Minister. The aim was to spread hate, disrupt communal harmony in Delhi, and tarnish the reputation of the Home Minister, a constitutional figure and a member of the BJP.”

The content was also accused of circulating unverified claims and allegations against the Home Minister, without credible sources or factual accuracy.

A third FIR was filed over social media posts shared on January 9 and 10, targeting Prime Minister Modi. These posts allegedly featured fabricated images and false claims intended to harm the Prime Minister’s reputation. The FIR highlights that these posts not only misrepresented facts but also contained derogatory references to the Prime Minister’s official residence.

The fourth FIR concerns a tweet by an AAP member who allegedly spread false claims about the Prime Minister’s official residence, suggesting it contained luxury rooms for storing personal items. The FIR claims that this tweet was fabricated to mislead the public and tarnish the Prime Minister’s office, with no credible evidence to back the accusations.

Fifth FIR: Inflammatory Statements Against People from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

The fifth FIR accuses senior AAP leaders of making discriminatory statements about people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 9, 2025. The FIR alleges that these statements were intended to create tension between communities, violating the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of People Act.

In a separate development, a complaint has been filed against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for political purposes. The complaint was filed following a report from the returning officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency. The vehicle, which belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD), is said to have been misused for political activities.

Atishi’s Response to the Allegations

In response to the MCC violation complaint, Atishi accused BJP leader Parvesh Verma of similarly violating the code by distributing ₹1,100 and bedsheets with his name on them, actions that were not scrutinized by the Election Commission. Atishi pointed out that the Election Commission had not taken action against Verma’s activities, raising concerns about possible bias and influence on electoral authorities.

“The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing ₹1,100. Later, he himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp. But the Election Commission doesn’t see any MCC violation in this,” she said. She added that it was unclear whether the police were acting under pressure from the BJP, questioning the fairness of the process.

The FIRs registered against the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders reflect growing political tension in Delhi, with accusations of misinformation, electoral violations, and attempts to stir communal unrest. As the legal proceedings unfold, the actions of both the AAP and the Delhi Police will likely continue to draw significant attention in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

Read More : Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Filed under

AAP

Advertisement

Also Read

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

Speaker Johnson Directs US Capitol Flags To Be Flown At Full Height For Trump’s Inauguration

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump To Establish New Department For Collecting Foreign Revenue On Inauguration Day

Donald Trump To Establish New Department For Collecting Foreign Revenue On Inauguration Day

JD Vance Slams Senate Democrats’ ‘Grandstanding’ At Hegseth’s Hearing

JD Vance Slams Senate Democrats’ ‘Grandstanding’ At Hegseth’s Hearing

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox