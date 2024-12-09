Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As New RBI Governor Replaces Shantikanta Das

Sanjay Malhotra had held the position of secretary in the Department of Financial Services before his promotion as revenue secretary.

Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary, is appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and replaces Shatikanta Das.

Shantikanta Das was named the 25th Governor of the RBI following Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation on December 12, 2018.

According to a statement from the government, he will assume leadership on Wednesday and serve for three years.

Education

Sanjay Malhotra is a Computer Science graduate from IIT Kanpu. He holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University.

Experience

Malhotra is a 1990 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan. He has 33 years of experience in all sectors, such as power, finance, taxation, information technology, and mines.

Malhotra had held the position of secretary in the Department of Financial Services before his promotion as revenue secretary. Malhotra has been instrumental in tax policy formulation on direct and indirect taxes.

Malhotra is currently employed with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the Revenue Secretary. Malhotra oversaw direct and indirect tax policy in his capacity as revenue secretary.

