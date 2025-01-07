Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SC Declines To Hear Maneka Gandhi’s Plea Against 45-Day Cap For Filing Election Petition

The Supreme Court of India highlighted the importance of regularly reviewing laws to evaluate their impact and address any shortcomings.

SC Declines To Hear Maneka Gandhi’s Plea Against 45-Day Cap For Filing Election Petition

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday highlighted the importance of regularly reviewing laws to evaluate their impact and address any shortcomings.

Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge bench alongside Justice N.K. Singh, remarked, “Every law should undergo periodic legislative review.

This should not be limited to judicial scrutiny. Reviews could be conducted every 20, 25, or 50 years.”

The bench was hearing two petitions filed by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi—one challenging Section 81 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and another appealing the dismissal of her petition by the Allahabad High Court regarding the election of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Bhuwal Nishad from Sultanpur.

Section 81 mandates that election petitions must be submitted within 45 days of the candidate’s election. Gandhi’s plea, dismissed by the High Court for exceeding the time limit, alleged that Nishad failed to disclose four pending criminal cases in his election affidavit.

During the hearing, Justice Kant emphasized the need for an expert body to assess whether laws serve their intended purpose effectively. “It is crucial to examine if a law has succeeded in achieving its objective. If not, we need to identify deficiencies, bottlenecks, and grey areas,” he added.

Initially, the bench showed reluctance to intervene, pointing out that entertaining such petitions might set a precedent leading to an influx of similar cases. “Your petition essentially asks us to legislate. Just look at the nature of your prayers,” Justice Kant observed.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Maneka Gandhi, countered that the petition sought a review of the law in light of a candidate concealing vital information. He stressed that revisiting the provision was necessary to prevent misuse and uphold transparency in electoral processes.

The bench allowed Luthra to present his arguments concerning the interpretation of the Act in the civil appeal challenging the High Court’s decision. Consequently, the court issued a notice on the appeal, while Luthra withdrew the writ petition challenging Section 81, retaining the right to raise the issue during the appeal proceedings.

This case underscores a broader discussion on electoral reforms and legislative accountability, with the court emphasizing that periodic reviews could improve the effectiveness of existing laws.

Read More: Supreme Court To Examine Age Bar In India’s Surrogacy Laws

Filed under

Maneka Gandhi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Reveals His ‘One Regret’ As He Steps Down As Canada’s Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau Reveals His ‘One Regret’ As He Steps Down As Canada’s Prime Minister

Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Mo Salah And Jamie Carragher Trade Light-Hearted Barbs Amid Contract Uncertainty

Mo Salah And Jamie Carragher Trade Light-Hearted Barbs Amid Contract Uncertainty

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Entertainment

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox