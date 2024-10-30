Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Seven Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: What Caused The Mysterious Deaths?

The alarming situation unfolded on Tuesday when two elephants were discovered dead during routine patrols in the reserve area. Five more elephants were later found in poor condition nearby, further intensifying worries about the safety of the herd.

Seven Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: What Caused The Mysterious Deaths?

Seven elephants have tragically died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, prompting urgent investigations into the cause of their deaths. Wildlife officials reported that three additional elephants are currently receiving medical treatment. The exact reason for the fatalities remains unclear, as post-mortem examinations are underway at the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health in Jabalpur, with veterinarians from the Pench and Kanha forests involved in the process.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential role of pesticides, as sources indicated that farmers sprayed chemicals on nearby crops. The health of the remaining two members of the elephant herd is reportedly stable at this time.

In response to the crisis, senior wildlife officials, including Nandakishore Kale, Assistant Inspector-General for the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Central Zone, are present at the scene. Amid ongoing concerns about poaching, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau based in Delhi has established a committee to investigate the deaths, while a state-level inquiry is also in progress.

The alarming situation unfolded on Tuesday when two elephants were discovered dead during routine patrols in the reserve area. Five more elephants were later found in poor condition nearby, further intensifying worries about the safety of the herd.

This incident marks a troubling period for Bandhavgarh, which gained attention in August due to a surge in tiger deaths that led to significant administrative changes. A Media had previously reported procedural lapses and negligence by officials in handling the tiger fatalities, highlighting a disturbing trend in wildlife management in the region.

From 2021 to 2023, a total of 43 tiger deaths were recorded in Bandhavgarh and the adjacent Shahdol forest area, with some linked to poaching and others attributed to negligence. The recent elephant deaths underscore the urgent need for improved wildlife conservation efforts and greater accountability among officials to prevent such tragedies in the future.

ALSO READ: What Caused The Tragic Death Of A Mother In Hyderabad After Eating Momos?—Discover The Shocking Details

Filed under

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve elephants madhya pradesh National Tiger Conservation pesticides poaching investigation wildlife deaths
Advertisement

Also Read

Netflix’s American Primeval Premieres January 9 With Taylor Kitsch And Betty Gilpin Leading The Cast

Netflix’s American Primeval Premieres January 9 With Taylor Kitsch And Betty Gilpin Leading The Cast

Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Spain: More Than 50 Die In Valencia Flash Floods

Spain: More Than 50 Die In Valencia Flash Floods

The Essential Football Phrases That Every Fan Should Know

The Essential Football Phrases That Every Fan Should Know

51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

Entertainment

Netflix’s American Primeval Premieres January 9 With Taylor Kitsch And Betty Gilpin Leading The Cast

Netflix’s American Primeval Premieres January 9 With Taylor Kitsch And Betty Gilpin Leading The Cast

Maroon 5 All Set For Grand India Debut But You Cannot Book Tickets Until THIS Date

Maroon 5 All Set For Grand India Debut But You Cannot Book Tickets Until THIS

Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Rumoured Boyfriend’s Birthday Wish For ‘Annie’ Lowkey Confirms It

Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Rumoured Boyfriend’s Birthday Wish For ‘Annie’ Lowkey Confirms It

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox