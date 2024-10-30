Seven Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: What Caused The Mysterious Deaths?

The alarming situation unfolded on Tuesday when two elephants were discovered dead during routine patrols in the reserve area. Five more elephants were later found in poor condition nearby, further intensifying worries about the safety of the herd.

Seven elephants have tragically died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, prompting urgent investigations into the cause of their deaths. Wildlife officials reported that three additional elephants are currently receiving medical treatment. The exact reason for the fatalities remains unclear, as post-mortem examinations are underway at the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health in Jabalpur, with veterinarians from the Pench and Kanha forests involved in the process.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential role of pesticides, as sources indicated that farmers sprayed chemicals on nearby crops. The health of the remaining two members of the elephant herd is reportedly stable at this time.

In response to the crisis, senior wildlife officials, including Nandakishore Kale, Assistant Inspector-General for the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Central Zone, are present at the scene. Amid ongoing concerns about poaching, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau based in Delhi has established a committee to investigate the deaths, while a state-level inquiry is also in progress.

This incident marks a troubling period for Bandhavgarh, which gained attention in August due to a surge in tiger deaths that led to significant administrative changes. A Media had previously reported procedural lapses and negligence by officials in handling the tiger fatalities, highlighting a disturbing trend in wildlife management in the region.

From 2021 to 2023, a total of 43 tiger deaths were recorded in Bandhavgarh and the adjacent Shahdol forest area, with some linked to poaching and others attributed to negligence. The recent elephant deaths underscore the urgent need for improved wildlife conservation efforts and greater accountability among officials to prevent such tragedies in the future.

