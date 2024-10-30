What Caused The Tragic Death Of A Mother In Hyderabad After Eating Momos?—Discover The Shocking Details

The incident occurred on Friday when Reshma and her daughters, aged 12 and 14, purchased the popular street food from a vendor in Khairatabad.

A 33-year-old woman has died, and 20 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a street vendor in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area. Reshma Begum and her daughters, aged 12 and 14, purchased the momos in Khairatabad on Friday. Shortly after their meal, they experienced symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting. Reshma passed away on Sunday morning, leaving her daughters under medical care.

According to Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station, a complaint was filed after the incident. “We received a report that Reshma Begum died, and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

An investigation revealed that the vendor was operating without a food safety license and that the food was prepared under unhygienic conditions. The dough used for the momos was stored in an unprotected manner in a refrigerator with a broken door. Food samples from the vendor have been sent for laboratory analysis.

In light of this tragic incident, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, chief executive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), noted that unsafe food is the cause of a staggering 600 million infections and 420,000 deaths annually. This alarming statistic was shared during the first Global Food Regulators Summit 2023, which aims to establish a global platform for food regulators to strengthen food safety systems across the food value chain.

This isn’t an isolated case. Earlier in May 2024, two roadside vendors in Mumbai were arrested after a 19-year-old named Prathamesh Bhokse died following consumption of chicken shawarma from their stall. Police reports indicated that both Prathamesh and his uncle suffered severe food poisoning after eating there.

Food safety issues have been highlighted in several previous cases, particularly those related to shawarma, a popular street food. In October 2023, a young man from Kochi died of suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kerala. Other cases include a 22-year-old’s death due to septicemia, as well as instances where multiple people were hospitalized after eating shawarma in different states.

To prevent food poisoning, individuals are advised to practice good hygiene and food safety measures:

Wash Your Hands: Always wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, especially raw meat, seafood, or eggs.

Cook Food Thoroughly: Ensure that all meats, poultry, seafood, and eggs are cooked to their correct internal temperatures. Using a food thermometer can help verify doneness.

Avoid Cross-Contamination: Keep raw meat and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods. Different cutting boards should be used for meats and vegetables, and utensils must be washed before reuse.

Be Cautious with Leftovers: Store leftovers in airtight containers and consume them within three to four days. Reheat to at least 165°F (74°C) to kill harmful bacteria.

Following the police complaint filed by Reshma Begum’s family, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety department, in collaboration with the police, has detained two individuals running the street vendor stall and filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of food safety and hygiene, particularly concerning street food, which continues to pose risks to public health.

