Saturday, November 30, 2024
Shocking Truths About Bengaluru Hospital: 3 Major Issues Lokayukta’s Report Revealed

Karnataka Lokayukta conducted a surprise inspection of KC General Hospital in Bengaluru's Malleswaram area on Friday. The inspection, prompted by numerous complaints from the public, exposed severe lapses in hospital management, staff accountability, and patient care.

Shocking Truths About Bengaluru Hospital: 3 Major Issues Lokayukta's Report Revealed

In a startling revelation, Karnataka Lokayukta conducted a surprise inspection of KC General Hospital in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area on Friday. The inspection, prompted by numerous complaints from the public, exposed severe lapses in hospital management, staff accountability, and patient care.

Reports indicate that hospital staff were allegedly soliciting bribes for patient admissions. In one shocking case, a pregnant woman was denied admission late at night and asked to pay a bribe. This has raised serious questions about the integrity and functioning of the institution.

The inspection revealed a glaring absence of medical professionals during operational hours. By 10 a.m., only one out of five scheduled doctors was present, despite their shifts beginning at 9 a.m. Patients reported that doctors often prescribed medicines from private pharmacies, even when those medicines were available in the hospital’s inventory.

The hospital’s hygiene and infrastructure were found to be in deplorable condition. Critical equipment such as ventilators in the paediatric intensive care unit, ECG machines in the maternity ward, and Doppler devices were either non-functional or unavailable. Furthermore, there was only one functional toilet for approximately 1,750 patients, coupled with inadequate drinking water facilities.

The hospital pharmacy was another area of concern. Several medicines listed as unavailable were later found in stock, while expired medicines had not been disposed of, creating serious health risks.

The Lokayukta also noticed the absence of the mandatory Lokayukta helpline nameplate in the hospital premises, a requirement for all government offices.

Following the inspection, Justice Patil has directed a team of judicial and police officials to conduct a detailed investigation and prepare a comprehensive report. He assured the public that every complaint would be thoroughly examined and that necessary steps would be taken to rectify the issues and hold those responsible accountable.

The findings at KC General Hospital have highlighted critical gaps in public healthcare management, urging authorities to take swift and decisive action to rebuild public trust in government healthcare facilities.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

