Student Made To Stand Outside Classroom After Asking For Sanitary Pad In Uttar Pradesh

A Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh’s girls’ school was allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for nearly an hour after requesting a sanitary pad during her examination, sparking outrage and prompting an official inquiry into the incident. The incident occurred on Saturday when the student, who had started her menstrual cycle, sought help from the principal.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, she went to the school for her exam but soon realized her period had started. Upon requesting a sanitary pad from the principal, she was reportedly dismissed and told to leave the classroom. The student was made to stand outside for almost an hour, which has raised questions about how the school handled the situation.

The father lodged a formal complaint with the District Magistrate, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare. The complaint expressed concerns over the treatment of the student and called for urgent action to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Devki Nandan, the District Inspector of Schools, confirmed that an investigation is underway, and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. This incident has reignited debates about the stigma surrounding menstruation and the need for schools to provide adequate support to female students.

This case has drawn widespread condemnation from various sections of society, with many highlighting the importance of fostering a supportive and empathetic environment in educational institutions for all students, regardless of gender. The outcome of the investigation remains to be seen, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in addressing menstrual health issues in many parts of the country.

