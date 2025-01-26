Republic Day 2025: Why President Droupadi Murmu Unfurled The Flag At Kartavya Path, Not PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag today at Kartavya Path on the 76th Republic Day, celebrating India’s unity and democracy. The ceremony differed from Independence Day’s flag hoisting, highlighting constitutional values.

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day today, January 26, 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This annual event commemorates the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and is a tribute to the nation’s democratic and constitutional values.

The flag unfurling ceremony, accompanied by a shower of petals, was a spectacular moment that symbolized India’s unity and sovereignty. Unlike Independence Day, where the Prime Minister hoists the flag to mark the country’s hard-won freedom, the Republic Day ceremony is led by the President, who serves as the ceremonial head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

VIDEO | President of India Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path. #RepublicDay #RepublicDayParade #RepublicDayWithPTI pic.twitter.com/fN2GYlhkeO
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2025

Hoisting vs Unfurling the National Flag: Key Differences

While flag hoisting and unfurling may appear similar, their significance and methods differ. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the flag, raising it from the base to the top of the pole. This act honors the nation’s freedom fighters and their sacrifices during the independence movement.

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the flag, releasing it from a folded position at the top of the pole. This act, accompanied by floral showers, represents India’s democratic values and the president’s role as a unifying figure for the nation.

Why the President Unfurls the Flag on Republic Day

The President leads the Republic Day flag ceremony as a reflection of their ceremonial role as the head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. This highlights the country’s commitment to unity and democracy under their leadership.

In contrast, the Prime Minister’s role on Independence Day emphasizes governance and the nation’s struggle for freedom. These distinctions are deeply rooted in India’s democratic traditions, ensuring clarity in the ceremonial roles of the head of state and the head of government.

Though no single document specifically outlines these protocols, they have been observed since the first Republic Day, adding to the significance of the occasion.

