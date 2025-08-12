Supreme Court Halts Action Against Old Vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court temporarily halted any persistent actions against owners of diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in the Delhi NCR on August 12, 2025. This temporary relief was granted while the Court considered a review petition filed by the Delhi government challenging the 2018 ban on such vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria issued the order, stating, “In the meantime, no coercive steps to be taken against the owners of the car on the ground that they are 10 years old in respect to diesel vehicles and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles.” The Court also issued a notice to the Delhi government, turnable in four weeks.

The Delhi government contends that the blanket ban is unfair, particularly as it affects personal vehicles that may be used economically, while commercial vehicles of the same age continue to operate. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted this disparity during the proceedings.

Previously, the Commission for Air Quality Management had announced plans to deny fuel to end-of-life vehicles starting July 1, 2025. However, due to public protests and logistical challenges, the implementation was postponed to November 1, 2025.

This SC order provides temporary relief to vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR, allowing them to continue using their older vehicles without the threat of penalties or seizure until the next hearing.