Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, BCI On Plea For Bar Council In Jammu & Kashmir

The Supreme Court of India directed the Centre, the Bar Council of India (BCI), and other relevant parties to respond to a Public Interest Litigation that advocates for the creation of a Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday directed the Centre, the Bar Council of India (BCI), and other relevant parties to respond to a Public Interest Litigation that advocates for the creation of a Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petition, filed by the Kashmir Advocates Association, was presented by senior advocate Javid Shaikh. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who heard the matter, issued notices to the Centre, BCI, and the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

A Bar Council is a statutory body that oversees the enrolment of law graduates as advocates and regulates the practice of law within a state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the petition, Shaikh, assisted by advocate Adil Muneer Andrabi, emphasized the urgent need for a Bar Council in the region, pointing out that without such an authority, essential functions like the issuance of government welfare stamps on pleadings, typically handled by a Bar Council, were being carried out by the High Court.

The bench noted that it could not grant an interim order at this point and decided that the existing system would remain in place for now. They also questioned whether the High Court was involved in the case and proceeded with issuing notices.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 4 weeks later.

Read More: Economic Survey 2025: GDP Growth Forecast At 6.3-6.8% For FY26