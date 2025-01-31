Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, BCI On Plea For Bar Council In Jammu & Kashmir

Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir


The Supreme Court of India on Friday directed the Centre, the Bar Council of India (BCI), and other relevant parties to respond to a Public Interest Litigation that advocates for the creation of a Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir.

The petition, filed by the Kashmir Advocates Association, was presented by senior advocate Javid Shaikh. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who heard the matter, issued notices to the Centre, BCI, and the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

A Bar Council is a statutory body that oversees the enrolment of law graduates as advocates and regulates the practice of law within a state.

In the petition, Shaikh, assisted by advocate Adil Muneer Andrabi, emphasized the urgent need for a Bar Council in the region, pointing out that without such an authority, essential functions like the issuance of government welfare stamps on pleadings, typically handled by a Bar Council, were being carried out by the High Court.

The bench noted that it could not grant an interim order at this point and decided that the existing system would remain in place for now. They also questioned whether the High Court was involved in the case and proceeded with issuing notices.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 4 weeks later.

Filed under

Bar Council In Jammu & Kashmir

