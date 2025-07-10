LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks ECI Response By July 28

Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks ECI Response By July 28

The Court issued notice to the Election Commission and sought its response by July 28 when the matter will next be heard. The petitioners have challenged the constitutional validity of the SIR, the procedure adopted, and the timing of the exercise.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Bihar Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks ECI Response by July 28 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 19:10:06 IST

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing several petitions claiming the revision could lead to valid voters being unfairly removed from the list.

This, they argued, may happen just before the Bihar Assembly elections.

The bench noted: ‘There is a democratic process on — we cannot stay it.’

The bench made it clear that the manner in which the revision is being carried out will be subject to judicial scrutiny.

The Court issued notice to the Election Commission and sought its response by July 28 when the matter will next be heard. 

The petitioners have challenged the constitutional validity of the SIR, the procedure adopted, and the timing of the exercise.

As per the petitioners, this exercise coincides with the run-up to the Bihar elections scheduled for November 2025.

Crucially, the Court also recorded the ECI’s submission that its list of 11 documents for voter verification is not exhaustive, but illustrative.

 The bench directed the Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID (EPIC), and Ration Card as valid identity documents for voter enrolment.

Raising concerns about disenfranchisement, Justice Dhulia observed: ‘The exercise is not the problem, it’s the timing.’

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, defended the process, saying it was constitutionally sound and necessary to remove duplicate and ineligible entries.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for a detailed hearing on July 28, 2025.

This comes just days ahead of the August 1 release of the draft electoral roll in Bihar.

ALSO READ: When A Colleague Repeats BJP Lines, One Wonder If The Bird Is Becoming A Parrot: Manickam Tagore Targets Tharoor

Tags: Bihar Electoralsupreme court

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?