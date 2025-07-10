Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks ECI Response By July 28

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing several petitions claiming the revision could lead to valid voters being unfairly removed from the list.

This, they argued, may happen just before the Bihar Assembly elections.

The bench noted: ‘There is a democratic process on — we cannot stay it.’

The bench made it clear that the manner in which the revision is being carried out will be subject to judicial scrutiny.

The Court issued notice to the Election Commission and sought its response by July 28 when the matter will next be heard.

The petitioners have challenged the constitutional validity of the SIR, the procedure adopted, and the timing of the exercise.

As per the petitioners, this exercise coincides with the run-up to the Bihar elections scheduled for November 2025.

Crucially, the Court also recorded the ECI’s submission that its list of 11 documents for voter verification is not exhaustive, but illustrative.

The bench directed the Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID (EPIC), and Ration Card as valid identity documents for voter enrolment.

Raising concerns about disenfranchisement, Justice Dhulia observed: ‘The exercise is not the problem, it’s the timing.’

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, defended the process, saying it was constitutionally sound and necessary to remove duplicate and ineligible entries.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for a detailed hearing on July 28, 2025.

This comes just days ahead of the August 1 release of the draft electoral roll in Bihar.

