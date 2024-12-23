Tamil Nadu Bakery Honors Ratan Tata With A 7-Foot Ice Cake Statue Featuring His Beloved Dog Tito

A Tamil Nadu bakery unveiled a 7-foot ice cake statue of Ratan Tata with his dog Tito, honoring the industrialist's love for animals. Made with 60 kilograms of sugar and 250 eggs, the tribute will remain on display throughout Christmas.

A Tamil Nadu bakery has crafted an extraordinary tribute to the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata by unveiling a 7-foot ice cake statue. The statue, depicting Tata playing with his beloved German Shepherd Tito, stands as a touching homage to his legacy and his deep love for animals.

Created by Aishwarya Bakeries, the masterpiece was sculpted using 60 kilograms of sugar and 250 eggs. Known for its annual tradition of ice cake statues during the Christmas season, the bakery has previously honored notable figures such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and football legend Diego Maradona.

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu: A 7-foot-tall cake shaped like Ratan Tata and his dog has been created at Aishwaryaa's bakery in Ramanathapuram for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The bakery, known for making cakes of famous personalities, chose Ratan Tata this year.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, was widely admired for his affection toward animals. He ensured lifetime care for Tito in his will, entrusting the responsibility to his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw. This deep connection extended to notable instances of his life, such as when he declined a royal honor from King Charles III in 2018 to stay with an ailing pet.

Businessman Suhel Seth recounted this incident, stating, “He was ready to attend, but when his dog fell critically ill, he called me and said, ‘I can’t leave him and come.’”

The unveiling of the statue has captivated visitors, drawing crowds to the bakery in Tamil Nadu. Many have stopped to admire and photograph the intricate sculpture, which stands as a symbol of Tata’s compassion and generosity. The bakery plans to keep the tribute on display throughout the Christmas season, adding a unique touch to their festive celebrations.

The homage has not only sparked admiration locally but has also highlighted Tata’s legacy as a philanthropist and animal lover.

