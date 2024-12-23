Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tamil Nadu Bakery Honors Ratan Tata With A 7-Foot Ice Cake Statue Featuring His Beloved Dog Tito

A Tamil Nadu bakery unveiled a 7-foot ice cake statue of Ratan Tata with his dog Tito, honoring the industrialist's love for animals. Made with 60 kilograms of sugar and 250 eggs, the tribute will remain on display throughout Christmas.

Tamil Nadu Bakery Honors Ratan Tata With A 7-Foot Ice Cake Statue Featuring His Beloved Dog Tito

A Tamil Nadu bakery has crafted an extraordinary tribute to the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata by unveiling a 7-foot ice cake statue. The statue, depicting Tata playing with his beloved German Shepherd Tito, stands as a touching homage to his legacy and his deep love for animals.

Created by Aishwarya Bakeries, the masterpiece was sculpted using 60 kilograms of sugar and 250 eggs. Known for its annual tradition of ice cake statues during the Christmas season, the bakery has previously honored notable figures such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and football legend Diego Maradona.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, was widely admired for his affection toward animals. He ensured lifetime care for Tito in his will, entrusting the responsibility to his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw. This deep connection extended to notable instances of his life, such as when he declined a royal honor from King Charles III in 2018 to stay with an ailing pet.

Businessman Suhel Seth recounted this incident, stating, “He was ready to attend, but when his dog fell critically ill, he called me and said, ‘I can’t leave him and come.’”

The unveiling of the statue has captivated visitors, drawing crowds to the bakery in Tamil Nadu. Many have stopped to admire and photograph the intricate sculpture, which stands as a symbol of Tata’s compassion and generosity. The bakery plans to keep the tribute on display throughout the Christmas season, adding a unique touch to their festive celebrations.

The homage has not only sparked admiration locally but has also highlighted Tata’s legacy as a philanthropist and animal lover.

ALSO READ: National Farmers’ Day: Why Is Kisan Diwas Observed on Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birth Anniversary?

Filed under

7-foot ice cake statue Ratan Tata and Tito RATAN TATA LEGACY Ratan Tata tribute Tamil Nadu bakery ice cake

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is Typhon Missile System? Philippines Announces Plans To Buy The Weapons System From US

What Is Typhon Missile System? Philippines Announces Plans To Buy The Weapons System From US

KJS Cement Case: SC Refuses To Quash 2nd FIR Against Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia

KJS Cement Case: SC Refuses To Quash 2nd FIR Against Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia

Honda And Nissan Outline Ambitious Path To Merger In Industry Restructuring

Honda And Nissan Outline Ambitious Path To Merger In Industry Restructuring

Lakshmi Puri Moves Delhi HC Against Saket Gokhale Over Defamation Ruling

Lakshmi Puri Moves Delhi HC Against Saket Gokhale Over Defamation Ruling

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

Entertainment

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox