Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has introduced two key amendment bills in the state assembly today, aiming to impose stricter punishments for crimes against women. The bills are designed to enhance the effectiveness of existing laws in the state, ensuring that offenders face more severe consequences for their actions.

The first bill seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, while the second focuses on adjusting the applicability of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in Tamil Nadu. These amendments are seen as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the legal framework surrounding women’s safety.

In his address to the assembly, CM Stalin emphasized that his government is unwavering in its commitment to the welfare of women. He underscored that sexual assault against women is an “unforgivable crime,” and that the punishment for such offenses must serve as a powerful deterrent to prevent future incidents. “The punishment given for such crimes must be made more stringent,” Stalin asserted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Tamil Nadu government’s dedication to improving the participation of women in various spheres of society, politics, and the economy. He claimed that due to his government’s efforts, women’s social involvement had seen a significant increase, which he said was a testament to their empowerment.

Stalin’s comments come at a time when the state is grappling with widespread outrage following a recent sexual assault incident at Anna University. On December 23, a 19-year-old engineering student was assaulted by a repeat offender who had gained access to the university campus via a staff member. The incident sparked massive protests from opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, who accused the DMK government of mishandling the case.

Adding fuel to the fire, the leak of the First Information Report (FIR) containing sensitive details about the survivor of the assault led to further outrage. Opposition parties have relentlessly criticized the ruling DMK for its handling of the case, with protests and rallies held across the state.

Despite the criticism, Stalin reiterated that the DMK government remains firm in its stance on women’s safety. He assured that strict and uncompromising action would be taken against the perpetrators of such crimes, backed by a solid legal framework. According to Stalin, the government has been proactive in filing chargesheets, citing that in 86% of such cases, chargesheets were filed within 60 days.

These amendment bills are a direct response to the growing concerns over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, especially regarding crimes against women. They aim to address these issues by ensuring that the state’s legal system becomes more effective in handling such sensitive cases, and that offenders face swift and stringent punishment.

