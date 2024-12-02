Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Fengal Sweeps Away Parked Buses, chilling video goes viral

Cyclone Fengal brought unprecedented rainfall and widespread disruption to northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, triggering floods

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Fengal Sweeps Away Parked Buses, chilling video goes viral

Cyclone Fengal brought unprecedented rainfall and widespread disruption to northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, triggering floods that paralyzed daily life and caused significant damage. The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded a staggering 48.4 cm of rainfall in a single day on December 1, marking one of the heaviest downpours in recent history.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is expected to move westward at a slow pace and weaken into a depression within the next 12 hours.

Transport Disruptions in Tamil Nadu and Viral Flooding Video

The cyclonic storm has severely disrupted transportation, with operations at airports and bus stands coming to a halt. A video from Uthangarai bus stand in Tamil Nadu, which captured multiple buses being swept away by floodwaters, has gone viral on social media.

An X user shared the video, captioning it:
“Historic rainfalls in Uthangarai. All the lakes and ponds are full to the brim. Current situation of Salem to Tirupattur highway near Uthangarai bus stand.”

Watch video here

The clip has garnered over 192,000 views, with netizens expressing concern and hope for the safety of residents.

  • One user commented: “Where are the vehicles come from? Hope peoples are safe.”
  • Another added: “Such heavy downpour !!! The losses are going to be high!”
  • A third remarked: “Hope they have insurance.”

Chief Minister Inspects Affected Areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Marakkanam in Villupuram district to assess the impact of Cyclone Fengal. As per news agency ANI, rescue teams have been deployed across various districts to evacuate residents from flood-hit areas.

Authorities confirmed that hundreds of people have been safely relocated to shelters. Rescue operations are in full swing, with a focus on ensuring the safety of residents in severely affected zones.

Medical Camps Established in Tamil Nadu to Address Health Concerns

In response to the flooding, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced the establishment of 500 medical camps across the affected districts. These camps have been set up in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Cuddalore to provide immediate medical assistance.

The heavy rains have also led to tragic incidents. In Chennai, three individuals were electrocuted in rain-related accidents, highlighting the deadly risks posed by the deluge.

With the IMD forecasting further weakening of the depression, authorities are cautiously optimistic about the situation stabilizing. However, the scale of destruction, including damage to infrastructure and property, remains a pressing concern.

Rescue and relief operations continue to be prioritized, and authorities urge residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.

